Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock plummets as investors turn bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 15 Nov 2023, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 245 per share. The stock is currently trading at 241.95 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

Vedanta's stock opened at 244.85 and closed at the same price of 245. The high for the day was also 244.85, while the low was 241.4. The market capitalization of Vedanta is 89,867.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75, and the 52-week low is 207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 253,002 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹241.95, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹245

The current data shows that Vedanta stock is priced at 241.95, which represents a percent change of -1.24 and a net change of -3.05. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

15 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹245 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vedanta on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 253,002. The closing price for Vedanta shares was 245.

