Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 1.22 %. The stock closed at 233.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 236.25 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

The last day of Vedanta saw an open price of 234.55 and a close price of 233.4. The stock reached a high of 237.8 and a low of 233.9. The market capitalization of Vedanta is currently 87,749.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75, while the 52-week low is 230.15. The BSE volume for Vedanta was 808,017 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹233.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta had a trading volume of 808,017 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 233.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.