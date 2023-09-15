Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

The last day of Vedanta saw an open price of ₹234.55 and a close price of ₹233.4. The stock reached a high of ₹237.8 and a low of ₹233.9. The market capitalization of Vedanta is currently ₹87,749.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.75, while the 52-week low is ₹230.15. The BSE volume for Vedanta was 808,017 shares.
15 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST
Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹233.4 on last trading day
