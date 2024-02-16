Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Up in Today's Trading

Vedanta Share Price Today : Vedanta's stock price on the last day opened at ₹284.2 and closed at ₹279.2. The highest point during the day was ₹287.55, while the lowest point was ₹255.9. The market capitalization of Vedanta is ₹99,557.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹317.9, and the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 95,458,852 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Vedanta stock is ₹268.75, with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 0.75. This means that the stock has increased slightly by 0.28% and the price has increased by ₹0.75. It is important to note that this data is based on the current market conditions and may change throughout the day.
On the last day of trading, Vedanta had a volume of 95,458,852 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹279.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!