Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Up in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 268 per share. The stock is currently trading at 268.75 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : Vedanta's stock price on the last day opened at 284.2 and closed at 279.2. The highest point during the day was 287.55, while the lowest point was 255.9. The market capitalization of Vedanta is 99,557.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 317.9, and the 52-week low is 207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 95,458,852 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:17 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹268.75, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹268

The current price of Vedanta stock is 268.75, with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 0.75. This means that the stock has increased slightly by 0.28% and the price has increased by 0.75. It is important to note that this data is based on the current market conditions and may change throughout the day.

16 Feb 2024, 08:15 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹279.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vedanta had a volume of 95,458,852 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 279.2.

