Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock soars in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 1.19 %. The stock closed at 272.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 276.15 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at 274.05 and closed at 272.4. The highest price reached during the day was 274.95, while the lowest price was 269.8. The company's market capitalization is 101,362.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75, and the 52-week low is 207.85. The stock had a trading volume of 400,228 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Vedanta share price update :Vedanta trading at ₹276.15, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹272.9

The current data shows that Vedanta stock has a price of 276.15. It has experienced a percent change of 1.19, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.25, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.25 units in value.

16 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹272.9, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹272.4

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the stock price is 272.9. There has been a slight increase in the stock price with a percent change of 0.18. The net change in the stock price is 0.5.

16 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹272.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta had a trading volume of 400,228 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 272.4.

