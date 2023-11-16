Hello User
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock plummets as investors sell off

1 min read . 09:34 AM IST
Vedanta stock price went down today, 16 Nov 2023, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 241.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 240.7 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at 242.25 and closed at 241.95. The stock reached a high of 245.7 and a low of 237.5. The market capitalization of Vedanta is 89,402.89 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75, while the 52-week low is 207.85. On the BSE, a total of 734,272 shares of Vedanta were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.24%
3 Months1.31%
6 Months-14.08%
YTD-22.15%
1 Year-24.65%
16 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹240.7, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹241.95

The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the price is 240.7. There has been a percent change of -0.52, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.25, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

16 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹241.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta had a trading volume of 734,272 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 241.95.

