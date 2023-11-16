Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock plummets as investors sell off

On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹242.25 and closed at ₹241.95. The stock reached a high of ₹245.7 and a low of ₹237.5. The market capitalization of Vedanta is ₹89,402.89 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.75, while the 52-week low is ₹207.85. On the BSE, a total of 734,272 shares of Vedanta were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.24%
|3 Months
|1.31%
|6 Months
|-14.08%
|YTD
|-22.15%
|1 Year
|-24.65%
The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹240.7. There has been a percent change of -0.52, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.25, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
On the last day, Vedanta had a trading volume of 734,272 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹241.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!