Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta closed today at ₹229.75, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹226.15

The last day of trading for Vedanta saw an opening price of ₹225.25 and a closing price of ₹226.15. The stock reached a high of ₹229.35 and a low of ₹224.85. The market capitalization for Vedanta is ₹83,998.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.75 and the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 283,434 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Vedanta share price update :Vedanta closed today at ₹229.75, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹226.15 Today, the closing price of Vedanta stock is ₹229.75, which represents a 1.59% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is ₹3.6. Yesterday's closing price was ₹226.15.

Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range Vedanta stock reached a low of ₹223.05 and a high of ₹232.65 on the current day.

Vedanta October futures opened at 227.5 as against previous close of 226.75 Vedanta is a stock with a spot price of 229.95. The bid price is 230.55 and the offer price is 230.65. The offer quantity is 2000 and the bid quantity is 4000. The open interest for Vedanta is 75194000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Vedanta Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Vedanta Ltd stock is 208.00, while the 52-week high price is 340.75.

Vedanta share price update :Vedanta trading at ₹230.4, up 1.88% from yesterday's ₹226.15 The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the stock price is ₹230.4. There has been a positive percent change of 1.88%, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 4.25, suggesting that the stock has gained value.

Top active options for Vedanta Top active call options for Vedanta at 16 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of ₹230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹235.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.35 (+47.67%) & ₹4.2 (+42.37%) respectively. Top active put options for Vedanta at 16 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of ₹230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.2 (-43.24%) & ₹1.35 (-49.06%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹231.15, up 2.21% from yesterday's ₹226.15 The current price of Vedanta stock is ₹231.15. There has been a 2.21% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 5.

Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Vedanta reached a low of ₹223.05 and a high of ₹232.65 on the current day.

Vedanta October futures opened at 227.5 as against previous close of 226.75 Vedanta's spot price is currently at 230.75. The bid price stands at 231.5 with a bid quantity of 4000. On the other hand, the offer price is 231.65 with an offer quantity of 18000. The open interest for Vedanta is 75102000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Vedanta share price NSE Live :Vedanta trading at ₹230.65, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹226.15 The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹230.65 with a percent change of 1.99 and a net change of 4.5. This means that the stock has increased by 1.99% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 4.5. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

Top active options for Vedanta Top active call options for Vedanta at 16 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of ₹230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹225.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.2 (+44.19%) & ₹9.0 (+41.73%) respectively. Top active put options for Vedanta at 16 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of ₹220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹225.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.65 (-37.74%) & ₹2.75 (-38.2%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range Vedanta stock reached a low of ₹223.05 and a high of ₹231 on the current day.

Vedanta share price update :Vedanta trading at ₹229.75, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹226.15 The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the stock price is ₹229.75 with a percent change of 1.59 and a net change of 3.6. This implies that the stock has increased by 1.59% and the price has risen by ₹3.6. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively based on this data.

Vedanta October futures opened at 227.5 as against previous close of 226.75 Vedanta, a leading natural resources company, currently has a spot price of 228.85. The bid price stands at 229.6, with a bid quantity of 12,000. The offer price is 229.7, with an offer quantity of 2,000. The open interest for Vedanta is 74,396,000. With its strong presence in the natural resources sector, Vedanta is a promising investment option.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Vedanta Live Updates VEDANTA More Information

Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹228.65, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹226.15 The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the stock price is ₹228.65. There has been a percent change of 1.11, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.5, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹2.5.

Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range Vedanta stock reached a low of ₹223.05 and a high of ₹229.95 on the current day.

Top active options for Vedanta Top active call options for Vedanta at 16 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹225.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.3 (+23.26%) & ₹7.7 (+21.26%) respectively. Top active put options for Vedanta at 16 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹225.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.0 (-24.53%) & ₹3.35 (-24.72%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Vedanta share price NSE Live :Vedanta trading at ₹228.35, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹226.15 The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹228.35. There has been a percent change of 0.97, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.2, further reflecting a positive movement in the stock price.

Vedanta October futures opened at 227.5 as against previous close of 226.75 Vedanta, a global diversified metals and mining company, has a spot price of 228.35. The bid price stands at 229.0, with an offer price of 229.1. The offer quantity is 2000, while the bid quantity matches at 2000. Open interest for Vedanta is at a high of 74,158,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Vedanta stock today was ₹223.05, while the high price reached ₹229.95.

Vedanta share price update :Vedanta trading at ₹229, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹226.15 The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the stock is trading at a price of ₹229. There has been a 1.26% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 2.85.

Top active options for Vedanta Top active call options for Vedanta at 16 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of ₹230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹225.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.05 (-5.81%) & ₹6.05 (-4.72%) respectively. Top active put options for Vedanta at 16 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of ₹220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹225.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.35 (-11.32%) & ₹4.1 (-7.87%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹226.05, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹226.15 The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹226.05, with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, as the percent change and net change are negative. However, the change is minimal, suggesting relatively stable trading activity for Vedanta stock.

Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range Today, Vedanta stock reached a low price of ₹223.05 and a high price of ₹226.90.

Vedanta October futures opened at 227.5 as against previous close of 226.75 Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 225.4. The bid price is 226.0 and the offer price is 226.15. The offer quantity is 2000 while the bid quantity is also 2000. The stock has an open interest of 73376000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Vedanta Live Updates VEDANTA More Information

Vedanta share price NSE Live :Vedanta trading at ₹225.15, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹226.15 The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹225.15 with a percent change of -0.44 and a net change of -1. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.44% and has decreased by ₹1. Overall, this suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹223.05, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹226.15 The current stock price of Vedanta is ₹223.05 with a percent change of -1.37. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.37% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -3.1, indicating a decrease of ₹3.1.

Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹226.15 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Vedanta had a volume of 283,434 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹226.15.