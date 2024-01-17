Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta shares soar in positive trading session

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's open price was ₹276.65 and the close price was ₹272.9. The stock had a high of ₹277.95 and a low of ₹269.5. The market capitalization of Vedanta is ₹101,418.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.75 and the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 632,771 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.