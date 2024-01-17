Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta shares soar in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2024, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 272.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 273.05 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's open price was 276.65 and the close price was 272.9. The stock had a high of 277.95 and a low of 269.5. The market capitalization of Vedanta is 101,418.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75 and the 52-week low is 207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 632,771 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹273.05, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹272.9

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is 273.05. There has been a 0.05 percent change, with a net change of 0.15.

17 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹272.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta had a trading volume of 632,771 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 272.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.