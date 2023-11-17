Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 17 Nov 2023, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 240.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 238.75 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

Vedanta's stock opened at 241.25 and closed at 240.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 241.6 and the low was 234.35. The market capitalization stood at 88,678.6 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 340.75 and 207.85, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 728,796 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹240.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vedanta had a BSE volume of 728,796 shares with a closing price of 240.7.

