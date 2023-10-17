Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta closed today at ₹229.95, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹229.75

On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹223.05 and closed at ₹226.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹232.65, while the lowest price was ₹223.05. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹85,335.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for Vedanta's stock are ₹340.75 and ₹207.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 402,568 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Vedanta share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Zinc 321.15 -0.55 -0.17 383.0 276.2 135846.45 Hindalco Industries 484.25 0.85 0.18 508.8 379.9 108030.29 Vedanta 229.95 0.2 0.09 340.75 207.85 85449.3 NMDC 165.15 -0.1 -0.06 165.75 91.84 48398.96 National Aluminium Company 99.55 -0.85 -0.85 106.3 68.05 18283.67

Vedanta invites Japanese firms to invest in electronics manufacturing in India Akarsh K Hebbar, global managing director of Vedanta’s semiconductor and display business, invited Japanese leaders to partner with the company in setting up India's first electronics manufacturing hub in Gujarat https://www.livemint.com/news/india/vedanta-invites-japanese-firms-to-invest-in-electronics-manufacturing-in-india-11697537034326.html

Vedanta Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high Vedanta Ltd stock's 52-week low price was ₹208.00 and the 52-week high price was ₹340.75.

Vedanta share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 224.21 10 Days 224.24 20 Days 225.05 50 Days 233.59 100 Days 257.20 300 Days 276.48

Vedanta share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 3 3 2 4 Buy 3 3 1 2 Hold 4 4 5 5 Sell 0 0 2 1 Strong Sell 3 3 3 2

Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹229.75, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹226.15 The current price of Vedanta stock is ₹229.75. The stock has experienced a 1.59% increase, resulting in a net change of 3.6.

Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹226.15 on last trading day On the last day, Vedanta had a trading volume of 402,568 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹226.15.