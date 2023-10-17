Hello User
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta closed today at 229.95, up 0.09% from yesterday's 229.75

26 min read . 17 Oct 2023
Vedanta stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 229.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 229.95 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at 223.05 and closed at 226.15. The highest price reached during the day was 232.65, while the lowest price was 223.05. The company's market capitalization stands at 85,335.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for Vedanta's stock are 340.75 and 207.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 402,568 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:35 PM IST Vedanta share price update :Vedanta closed today at ₹229.95, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹229.75

Today, the closing price of Vedanta stock is 229.95, representing a percent change of 0.09. The net change from yesterday's closing price of 229.75 is 0.2.

17 Oct 2023, 06:16 PM IST Vedanta share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc321.15-0.55-0.17383.0276.2135846.45
Hindalco Industries484.250.850.18508.8379.9108030.29
Vedanta229.950.20.09340.75207.8585449.3
NMDC165.15-0.1-0.06165.7591.8448398.96
National Aluminium Company99.55-0.85-0.85106.368.0518283.67
17 Oct 2023, 05:44 PM IST Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

The Vedanta stock reached a low price of 229 and a high price of 231.5 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 03:47 PM IST Vedanta invites Japanese firms to invest in electronics manufacturing in India

Akarsh K Hebbar, global managing director of Vedanta’s semiconductor and display business, invited Japanese leaders to partner with the company in setting up India's first electronics manufacturing hub in Gujarat

https://www.livemint.com/news/india/vedanta-invites-japanese-firms-to-invest-in-electronics-manufacturing-in-india-11697537034326.html

17 Oct 2023, 03:44 PM IST Vedanta October futures opened at 231.05 as against previous close of 230.45

Vedanta, a leading mining and metal company, currently has a spot price of 229.9. The bid price stands at 230.65 with a bid quantity of 2000. The offer price is slightly higher at 230.7, accompanied by an offer quantity of 6000. The stock has a substantial open interest of 75698000.

17 Oct 2023, 03:30 PM IST Vedanta Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Vedanta Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 208.00 and the 52-week high price was 340.75.

17 Oct 2023, 03:14 PM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹229.85, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹229.75

The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the price is 229.85. There has been a percent change of 0.04, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.1, indicating a small positive change in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 02:40 PM IST Top active options for Vedanta

Top active call options for Vedanta at 17 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.05 (-9.82%) & 1.95 (-23.53%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vedanta at 17 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 225.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.45 (-8.25%) & 2.45 (-10.91%) respectively.

Vedanta share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc322.050.350.11383.0276.2136227.15
Hindalco Industries481.9-1.5-0.31508.8379.9107506.03
Vedanta229.90.150.07340.75207.8585430.72
NMDC164.75-0.5-0.3165.7591.8448281.73
National Aluminium Company99.7-0.7-0.7106.368.0518311.22
17 Oct 2023, 02:28 PM IST Vedanta share price NSE Live :Vedanta trading at ₹229.7, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹229.75

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is 229.7 with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.05. This means that the stock's price has decreased slightly, resulting in a negative percent change and net change.

17 Oct 2023, 02:10 PM IST Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

Vedanta stock's low price today was 229, while the high price reached 231.5.

17 Oct 2023, 02:01 PM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta trading at ₹230.15, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹229.75

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is 230.15. There has been a percent change of 0.17, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.4, suggesting a small positive change in the stock's price.

17 Oct 2023, 01:39 PM IST Vedanta share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days224.21
10 Days224.24
20 Days225.05
50 Days233.59
100 Days257.20
300 Days276.48
17 Oct 2023, 01:33 PM IST Top active options for Vedanta

Top active call options for Vedanta at 17 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.6 (+0.0%) & 2.3 (-9.8%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vedanta at 17 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 225.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.25 (-12.37%) & 2.3 (-16.36%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 01:25 PM IST Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

Vedanta stock's low price for the day is 229 and the high price is 231.5.

17 Oct 2023, 01:07 PM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta trading at ₹230.35, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹229.75

The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the stock price is 230.35. There has been a 0.26 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.6.

17 Oct 2023, 01:02 PM IST Vedanta Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:55 PM IST Vedanta October futures opened at 231.05 as against previous close of 230.45

Vedanta, currently trading at a spot price of 230.85, has a bid price of 231.5 and an offer price of 231.6. The bid and offer quantities stand at 4000 each. The stock has an open interest of 74,612,000.

Vedanta share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc323.01.30.4383.0276.2136629.0
Hindalco Industries482.8-0.6-0.12508.8379.9107706.81
Vedanta230.650.90.39340.75207.8585709.42
NMDC165.60.350.21165.7591.8448530.83
National Aluminium Company100.21-0.19-0.19106.368.0518404.89
17 Oct 2023, 12:24 PM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹230.25, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹229.75

The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the price is 230.25. There has been a percent change of 0.22, indicating a slight increase in the stock value. The net change is 0.5, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 12:18 PM IST Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

Vedanta stock's low price for the day was 229, while the high price reached 231.3.

17 Oct 2023, 12:13 PM IST Top active options for Vedanta

Top active call options for Vedanta at 17 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.35 (-4.46%) & 2.25 (-11.76%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vedanta at 17 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 225.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.35 (-10.31%) & 2.35 (-14.55%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 12:04 PM IST Vedanta share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy3324
Buy3312
Hold4455
Sell0021
Strong Sell3332
17 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹230.3, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹229.75

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is 230.3 with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.24% and the net change is positive at 0.55. However, without further information, it is difficult to assess the overall performance of the stock.

17 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST Vedanta October futures opened at 231.05 as against previous close of 230.45

Vedanta, a leading natural resources company, currently has a spot price of 230.9. The bid price stands at 231.2, with a bid quantity of 10,000 shares. On the other hand, the offer price is 231.4, accompanied by an offer quantity of 8,000 shares. The stock has an open interest of 74,170,000, indicating strong market demand.

17 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Vedanta stock today was 229, while the high price reached 231.3.

17 Oct 2023, 11:02 AM IST Vedanta share price NSE Live :Vedanta trading at ₹229.45, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹229.75

The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the price is 229.45 with a percent change of -0.13. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.13% from its previous value. The net change is -0.3, indicating that the stock has decreased by 0.3 points. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.

17 Oct 2023, 10:45 AM IST Top active options for Vedanta

Top active call options for Vedanta at 17 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 235.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.9 (-12.5%) & 3.25 (-13.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vedanta at 17 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 225.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.05 (-4.12%) & 2.7 (-1.82%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 10:34 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta trading at ₹229.4, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹229.75

The current data shows that the stock price of Vedanta is 229.4. There has been a decrease of 0.15% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.35.

17 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

Vedanta stock reached a low price of 229.4 and a high price of 231.1 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 10:09 AM IST Vedanta October futures opened at 231.05 as against previous close of 230.45

Vedanta's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 229.55. The bid price stands at 230.05 with a quantity of 6000, while the offer price is 230.25 with a quantity of 4000. The open interest for Vedanta is 73984000.

17 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹229.75, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹226.15

The current price of Vedanta stock is 229.75. The stock has experienced a 1.59% increase, resulting in a net change of 3.6.

17 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹226.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta had a trading volume of 402,568 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 226.15.

