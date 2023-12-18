Hello User
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 2.16 %. The stock closed at 257.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 262.7 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at 257.7 and closed at 254.75. The stock reached a high of 259.75 and a low of 256 during the day. The market capitalization of Vedanta is 95,512.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75 and the 52-week low is 207.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,456,043 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:12 AM IST Vedanta December futures opened at 256.6 as against previous close of 257.35

Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 262.5. The bid price is slightly higher at 262.9, while the offer price is 263.05. The offer quantity stands at 12,000, whereas the bid quantity is lower at 2,000. The open interest for Vedanta is 85,858,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

Vedanta stock reached a low of 257.05 and a high of 263.55 today.

18 Dec 2023, 09:59 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Vedanta share price update :Vedanta trading at ₹262.7, up 2.16% from yesterday's ₹257.15

The current stock price of Vedanta is 262.7. It has seen a 2.16% increase, resulting in a net change of 5.55.

18 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.07%
3 Months3.29%
6 Months-8.16%
YTD-16.6%
1 Year-17.29%
18 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹257.15, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹254.75

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is 257.15, with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 2.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.94% and has risen by 2.4 units. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Vedanta.

18 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹254.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vedanta on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,456,043. The closing price for the stock was 254.75.

