Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock soars on positive trading day

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹257.7 and closed at ₹254.75. The stock reached a high of ₹259.75 and a low of ₹256 during the day. The market capitalization of Vedanta is ₹95,512.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.75 and the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,456,043 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 262.5. The bid price is slightly higher at 262.9, while the offer price is 263.05. The offer quantity stands at 12,000, whereas the bid quantity is lower at 2,000. The open interest for Vedanta is 85,858,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Vedanta stock reached a low of ₹257.05 and a high of ₹263.55 today.
The current stock price of Vedanta is ₹262.7. It has seen a 2.16% increase, resulting in a net change of 5.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.07%
|3 Months
|3.29%
|6 Months
|-8.16%
|YTD
|-16.6%
|1 Year
|-17.29%
The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹257.15, with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 2.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.94% and has risen by 2.4 units. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Vedanta.
On the last day of trading for Vedanta on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,456,043. The closing price for the stock was ₹254.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!