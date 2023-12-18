Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock soars on positive trading day

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹257.7 and closed at ₹254.75. The stock reached a high of ₹259.75 and a low of ₹256 during the day. The market capitalization of Vedanta is ₹95,512.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.75 and the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,456,043 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.