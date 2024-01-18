Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹270.9 and closed at ₹273.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹272.1, while the lowest was ₹263.65. The market capitalization of Vedanta is ₹98,595.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.75, and the 52-week low is ₹207.85. On the BSE, a total of 442,448 shares of Vedanta were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.