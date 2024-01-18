Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹270.9 and closed at ₹273.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹272.1, while the lowest was ₹263.65. The market capitalization of Vedanta is ₹98,595.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.75, and the 52-week low is ₹207.85. On the BSE, a total of 442,448 shares of Vedanta were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹265.15. There has been a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -0.3. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.11% and the stock has decreased by 0.3 points. Overall, this indicates a slight decline in the stock price of Vedanta.
On the last day of trading for Vedanta on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 442,448. The closing price for the day was ₹273.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!