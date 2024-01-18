Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 265.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 265.15 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at 270.9 and closed at 273.05. The highest price reached during the day was 272.1, while the lowest was 263.65. The market capitalization of Vedanta is 98,595.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75, and the 52-week low is 207.85. On the BSE, a total of 442,448 shares of Vedanta were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹265.15, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹265.45

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is 265.15. There has been a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -0.3. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.11% and the stock has decreased by 0.3 points. Overall, this indicates a slight decline in the stock price of Vedanta.

18 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹273.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vedanta on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 442,448. The closing price for the day was 273.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.