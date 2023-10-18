Hello User
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta closed today at 230.3, up 0.15% from yesterday's 229.95

18 Oct 2023
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 18 Oct 2023, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 229.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 230.3 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at 229.9 and closed at 229.75. The stock reached a high of 231.5 and a low of 229 during the day. The market capitalization of Vedanta is 85,409.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75 and the 52-week low is 207.85. The BSE volume for Vedanta was 252,245 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The closing price of Vedanta stock today was 230.3, with a net change of 0.35 and a percent change of 0.15. Yesterday's closing price was 229.95.

18 Oct 2023, 06:25 PM IST Vedanta share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc314.25-6.55-2.04383.0276.2132927.75
Hindalco Industries484.60.350.07508.8379.9108108.37
Vedanta230.30.350.15340.75207.8585579.36
NMDC161.5-3.65-2.21167.5591.8447329.28
National Aluminium Company98.6-0.95-0.95106.368.0518109.19
18 Oct 2023, 05:42 PM IST Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

Vedanta stock reached a low of 228.25 and a high of 232.45 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 03:27 PM IST Vedanta October futures opened at 230.5 as against previous close of 230.75

Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 230.45. The bid price is 230.85 with a bid quantity of 2000 shares, while the offer price is 230.95 with an offer quantity of 2000 shares. The open interest for Vedanta stands at 75,910,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 03:17 PM IST Vedanta Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price for Vedanta Ltd stock is 208.00000, while the 52 week high price is 340.75000.

18 Oct 2023, 02:49 PM IST Top active options for Vedanta

Top active call options for Vedanta at 18 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.3 (-14.85%) & 1.6 (-17.95%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vedanta at 18 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 225.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.1 (-0.0%) & 1.9 (-11.63%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 02:10 PM IST Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

Vedanta stock reached a low of 229 and a high of 231.5 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 01:35 PM IST Vedanta share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days226.38
10 Days224.97
20 Days224.72
50 Days232.75
100 Days256.61
300 Days276.07
Click here for Vedanta AGM

18 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.51%
3 Months-17.85%
6 Months-17.76%
YTD-25.44%
1 Year-17.89%
18 Oct 2023, 08:19 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹229.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vedanta on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 252,245. The closing price for the day was 229.75.

