Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta closed today at 230.3, up 0.15% from yesterday's 229.95

Vedanta share price NSE Live :Vedanta closed today at ₹230.3, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹229.95 The closing price of Vedanta stock today was ₹230.3, with a net change of 0.35 and a percent change of 0.15. Yesterday's closing price was ₹229.95.

Vedanta share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Zinc 314.25 -6.55 -2.04 383.0 276.2 132927.75 Hindalco Industries 484.6 0.35 0.07 508.8 379.9 108108.37 Vedanta 230.3 0.35 0.15 340.75 207.85 85579.36 NMDC 161.5 -3.65 -2.21 167.55 91.84 47329.28 National Aluminium Company 98.6 -0.95 -0.95 106.3 68.05 18109.19

Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range Vedanta stock reached a low of ₹228.25 and a high of ₹232.45 on the current day.

Vedanta October futures opened at 230.5 as against previous close of 230.75 Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of ₹230.45. The bid price is ₹230.85 with a bid quantity of 2000 shares, while the offer price is ₹230.95 with an offer quantity of 2000 shares. The open interest for Vedanta stands at 75,910,000 shares.

Vedanta Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price for Vedanta Ltd stock is 208.00000, while the 52 week high price is 340.75000.

Top active options for Vedanta Top active call options for Vedanta at 18 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of ₹230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.3 (-14.85%) & ₹1.6 (-17.95%) respectively. Top active put options for Vedanta at 18 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of ₹230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹225.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.1 (-0.0%) & ₹1.9 (-11.63%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Vedanta share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Zinc 321.15 -0.55 -0.17 383.0 276.2 135846.45 Hindalco Industries 484.25 0.85 0.18 508.8 379.9 108030.29 Vedanta 229.95 0.2 0.09 340.75 207.85 85449.3 NMDC 165.15 -0.1 -0.06 165.75 91.84 48398.96 National Aluminium Company 99.55 -0.85 -0.85 106.3 68.05 18283.67

Vedanta October futures opened at 230.5 as against previous close of 230.75 Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 229.95. The bid price stands at 229.4, with a bid quantity of 6000 shares. On the other hand, the offer price is 229.55, with an offer quantity of 2000 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 75654000, indicating significant investor interest in the stock.

Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range Vedanta stock reached a low of ₹229 and a high of ₹231.5 on the current day.

Vedanta share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 226.38 10 Days 224.97 20 Days 224.72 50 Days 232.75 100 Days 256.61 300 Days 276.07

Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range Vedanta stock's low price for the day was ₹229, while the high price reached was ₹231.5.

Top active options for Vedanta Top active call options for Vedanta at 18 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.3 (-14.85%) & ₹1.65 (-15.38%) respectively. Top active put options for Vedanta at 18 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹225.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.3 (-4.88%) & ₹2.1 (-2.33%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Vedanta October futures opened at 230.5 as against previous close of 230.75 Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 229.95. The bid price for the stock is 229.5, while the offer price is 229.6. The bid quantity stands at 4000 shares, while the offer quantity is 2000 shares. The open interest for Vedanta is 75,588,000.

The current price of Vedanta stock is ₹229.95 with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 0.2. Click here for Vedanta AGM

Top active options for Vedanta Top active call options for Vedanta at 18 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of ₹230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.85 (-3.96%) & ₹0.75 (-16.67%) respectively. Top active put options for Vedanta at 18 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of ₹230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹225.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.9 (-4.88%) & ₹1.85 (-13.95%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Vedanta October futures opened at 230.5 as against previous close of 230.75 Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 229.95. The bid price stands at 231.7 with a bid quantity of 4000. On the other hand, the offer price is 231.85 with an offer quantity of 8000. The stock has an open interest of 75478000.

Top active options for Vedanta Top active call options for Vedanta at 18 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of ₹230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹250.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.55 (+9.9%) & ₹0.9 (-0.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Vedanta at 18 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of ₹230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹225.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.25 (-20.73%) & ₹1.5 (-30.23%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Vedanta October futures opened at 230.5 as against previous close of 230.75 Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 229.95. The bid price is 232.45, and the offer price is 232.6. The offer quantity stands at 10,000, while the bid quantity is 6,000. The open interest for Vedanta is 75,188,000.

Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 3.51% 3 Months -17.85% 6 Months -17.76% YTD -25.44% 1 Year -17.89%

