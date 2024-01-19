Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock sees a bullish surge

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 0.85 %. The stock closed at 265.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 267.7 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at 265.15 and closed at 265.45. The stock had a high of 268.8 and a low of 258. The company's market capitalization is 99,431.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75 and the 52-week low is 207.85. On the BSE, a total of 815,188 shares of Vedanta were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹267.7, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹265.45

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is 267.7, with a percent change of 0.85 and a net change of 2.25. This indicates that the stock has increased in value, with a positive change of 0.85 percent and a net increase of 2.25.

19 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹265.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta recorded a trading volume of 815,188 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 265.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.