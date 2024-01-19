Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock sees a bullish surge

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹265.15 and closed at ₹265.45. The stock had a high of ₹268.8 and a low of ₹258. The company's market capitalization is ₹99,431.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.75 and the 52-week low is ₹207.85. On the BSE, a total of 815,188 shares of Vedanta were traded.
