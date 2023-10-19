Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's Shares Plummet in Trading Today

Vedanta's stock opened at ₹230 and closed at ₹229.95 on the last trading day. The highest price of the day was ₹232.45, while the lowest price was ₹228.25. The market capitalization of Vedanta is ₹85,540.03 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹340.75 and the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The trading volume on the BSE was 642,478 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Vedanta share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Zinc 313.0 -1.25 -0.4 383.0 276.2 132399.0 Hindalco Industries 477.0 -7.6 -1.57 508.8 379.9 106412.9 Vedanta 229.2 -1.1 -0.48 340.75 207.85 85170.6 NMDC 161.2 -0.3 -0.19 167.55 91.84 47241.37 National Aluminium Company 97.18 -1.36 -1.38 106.3 68.05 17848.39

Vedanta October futures opened at 229.4 as against previous close of 230.9 Vedanta, currently trading at a spot price of 229.55, has a bid price of 230.15 and an offer price of 230.3. The offer quantity stands at 6000 shares while the bid quantity is 4000 shares. The open interest for Vedanta is 75018000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range Vedanta stock had a low price of ₹226.6 and a high price of ₹230.95 on the current day.

Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.25% 3 Months -17.23% 6 Months -18.13% YTD -25.26% 1 Year -17.59%

Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹230.3, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹229.95 The current price of Vedanta stock is ₹230.3 with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 0.35. This means that the stock has experienced a small increase in value, with a gain of 0.35 points. However, the percent change of 0.15 indicates that this increase is relatively small in comparison to the overall value of the stock. Overall, the stock is relatively stable with a minor positive movement.

Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹229.95 on last trading day On the last day, Vedanta had a trading volume of 642,478 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹229.95.