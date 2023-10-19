Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's Shares Plummet in Trading Today

Vedanta's stock opened at ₹230 and closed at ₹229.95 on the last trading day. The highest price of the day was ₹232.45, while the lowest price was ₹228.25. The market capitalization of Vedanta is ₹85,540.03 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹340.75 and the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The trading volume on the BSE was 642,478 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.