Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's Shares Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 230.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 229.5 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

Vedanta's stock opened at 230 and closed at 229.95 on the last trading day. The highest price of the day was 232.45, while the lowest price was 228.25. The market capitalization of Vedanta is 85,540.03 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 340.75 and the 52-week low is 207.85. The trading volume on the BSE was 642,478 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Vedanta share price update :Vedanta trading at ₹229.5, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹230.3

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the stock price is 229.5. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.8, suggesting a decrease of 0.8 in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc313.0-1.25-0.4383.0276.2132399.0
Hindalco Industries477.0-7.6-1.57508.8379.9106412.9
Vedanta229.2-1.1-0.48340.75207.8585170.6
NMDC161.2-0.3-0.19167.5591.8447241.37
National Aluminium Company97.18-1.36-1.38106.368.0517848.39
19 Oct 2023, 10:29 AM IST Vedanta October futures opened at 229.4 as against previous close of 230.9

Vedanta, currently trading at a spot price of 229.55, has a bid price of 230.15 and an offer price of 230.3. The offer quantity stands at 6000 shares while the bid quantity is 4000 shares. The open interest for Vedanta is 75018000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

19 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

Vedanta stock had a low price of 226.6 and a high price of 230.95 on the current day.

19 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST Vedanta share price update :Vedanta trading at ₹230.05, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹230.3

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the stock price is 230.05. There has been a -0.11 percent change, indicating a slight decrease in stock value. The net change is -0.25, which means the stock price has decreased by 0.25.

19 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.25%
3 Months-17.23%
6 Months-18.13%
YTD-25.26%
1 Year-17.59%
19 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹230.3, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹229.95

The current price of Vedanta stock is 230.3 with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 0.35. This means that the stock has experienced a small increase in value, with a gain of 0.35 points. However, the percent change of 0.15 indicates that this increase is relatively small in comparison to the overall value of the stock. Overall, the stock is relatively stable with a minor positive movement.

19 Oct 2023, 08:25 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹229.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta had a trading volume of 642,478 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 229.95.

