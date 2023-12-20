Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2023, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 260.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 262.1 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at 266.9 and closed at 260.6. The stock's high for the day was 266.9, while the low was 259.3. The company has a market capitalization of 97,351.46 crore. The 52-week high for Vedanta's stock is 340.75, while the 52-week low is 207.85. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 971,633 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹260.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vedanta on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a trading volume of 971,633 shares. The closing price for Vedanta was 260.6.

