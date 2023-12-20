Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹266.9 and closed at ₹260.6. The stock's high for the day was ₹266.9, while the low was ₹259.3. The company has a market capitalization of ₹97,351.46 crore. The 52-week high for Vedanta's stock is ₹340.75, while the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 971,633 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.