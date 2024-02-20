Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2024, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 266.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 270.15 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : Vedanta's stock on the last day opened at 269.35, closed at 266.85, with a high of 273.1 and a low of 267.1. The market capitalization stood at 100356.57 crore. The 52-week high was 317.9 and the 52-week low was 207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 1080521 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹266.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta had a trading volume of 1,080,521 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 266.85.

