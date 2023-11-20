Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 20 Nov 2023, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 238.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 239.25 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

Vedanta's stock opened at 238.65 and closed at 238.75, with a high of 244.05 and a low of 238. The market capitalization of the company is 88,864.32 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 340.75 and 207.85 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 517,019 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹238.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta had a trading volume of 517,019 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the shares was 238.75.

