Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's Stock Slumps as Trading Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 227.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 227.05 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

The last day of trading for Vedanta saw an open price of 229.1 and a close price of 230.3. The stock reached a high of 230.95 and a low of 226.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Vedanta is currently at 84,370.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75, while the 52-week low is 207.85. The stock had a trading volume of 208,777 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:31 AM IST Vedanta October futures opened at 228.5 as against previous close of 227.8

Vedanta's spot price is currently at 227.2, with a bid price of 227.75 and an offer price of 227.95. The offer quantity is 6000, while the bid quantity is 10000. The open interest for Vedanta stands at 71526000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

Vedanta stock opened at 229.85 and reached a low of 226.75 during the trading day.

20 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Vedanta share price update :Vedanta trading at ₹227.05, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹227.15

The current data of Vedanta stock shows that its price is 227.05. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.04. The net change in the stock price is -0.1.

20 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:35 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.42%
3 Months-17.12%
6 Months-18.76%
YTD-26.35%
1 Year-18.07%
20 Oct 2023, 09:21 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹228.05, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹227.15

The current data shows that Vedanta stock is priced at 228.05, with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 0.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, suggesting a positive trend. However, without further context or historical data, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or outlook of the stock.

20 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹230.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta had a BSE volume of 208,777 shares, with a closing price of 230.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.