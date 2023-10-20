Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's Stock Slumps as Trading Turns Bearish

The last day of trading for Vedanta saw an open price of ₹229.1 and a close price of ₹230.3. The stock reached a high of ₹230.95 and a low of ₹226.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Vedanta is currently at ₹84,370.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.75, while the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The stock had a trading volume of 208,777 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta's spot price is currently at 227.2, with a bid price of 227.75 and an offer price of 227.95. The offer quantity is 6000, while the bid quantity is 10000. The open interest for Vedanta stands at 71526000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Vedanta stock opened at ₹229.85 and reached a low of ₹226.75 during the trading day.
The current data of Vedanta stock shows that its price is ₹227.05. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.04. The net change in the stock price is -0.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.42%
|3 Months
|-17.12%
|6 Months
|-18.76%
|YTD
|-26.35%
|1 Year
|-18.07%
The current data shows that Vedanta stock is priced at ₹228.05, with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 0.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, suggesting a positive trend. However, without further context or historical data, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or outlook of the stock.
On the last day, Vedanta had a BSE volume of 208,777 shares, with a closing price of ₹230.3.
