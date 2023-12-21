Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹264.75 and closed at ₹262.1. The stock reached a high of ₹264.75 and a low of ₹250.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Vedanta is currently ₹93,358.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.75, while the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943,504 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Vedanta stock's low price for the day was ₹249.3, while the high price reached ₹255.5.
Vedanta, the mining and metal company, currently has a spot price of 253.6. The bid price stands at 253.55, while the offer price is 253.8. The offer quantity is 4000, and the bid quantity is 6000. The open interest for Vedanta is 72256000.
The current data shows that the Vedanta stock is priced at ₹253.45, with a percent change of 0.84 and a net change of 2.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive change of 2.1. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.75%
|3 Months
|2.78%
|6 Months
|-10.6%
|YTD
|-18.47%
|1 Year
|-19.43%
The current data of Vedanta stock shows that its price is ₹251.35 with a percent change of -4.1 and a net change of -10.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
On the last day, Vedanta had a volume of 1,943,504 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹262.1.
