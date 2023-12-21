Hello User
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:18 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 251.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 253.45 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at 264.75 and closed at 262.1. The stock reached a high of 264.75 and a low of 250.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Vedanta is currently 93,358.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75, while the 52-week low is 207.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943,504 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:18 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

Vedanta stock's low price for the day was 249.3, while the high price reached 255.5.

21 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST Vedanta December futures opened at 250.5 as against previous close of 251.65

Vedanta, the mining and metal company, currently has a spot price of 253.6. The bid price stands at 253.55, while the offer price is 253.8. The offer quantity is 4000, and the bid quantity is 6000. The open interest for Vedanta is 72256000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST Vedanta share price update :Vedanta trading at ₹253.45, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹251.35

The current data shows that the Vedanta stock is priced at 253.45, with a percent change of 0.84 and a net change of 2.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive change of 2.1. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

21 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.75%
3 Months2.78%
6 Months-10.6%
YTD-18.47%
1 Year-19.43%
21 Dec 2023, 09:02 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹251.35, down -4.1% from yesterday's ₹262.1

The current data of Vedanta stock shows that its price is 251.35 with a percent change of -4.1 and a net change of -10.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

21 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹262.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta had a volume of 1,943,504 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 262.1.

