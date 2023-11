On the last day of trading, Vedanta had an opening price of ₹239.25 and a closing price of ₹239.25. The stock had a high of ₹241.3 and a low of ₹238.05. The market capitalization of Vedanta is ₹88,957.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.75, while the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The stock had a trading volume of 274,741 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Vedanta share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Zinc 304.35 -0.85 -0.28 383.0 290.55 128740.05 Hindalco Industries 508.9 11.55 2.32 513.1 381.0 113529.4 Vedanta 241.05 1.55 0.65 340.75 207.85 89574.06 NMDC 168.85 -1.8 -1.05 177.75 103.75 49483.28 National Aluminium Company 94.0 1.41 1.52 106.3 70.0 17264.34

Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range Vedanta stock's low price for the day was ₹239.55, while the high price reached was ₹242.5.

Vedanta November futures opened at 240.4 as against previous close of 240.2 Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 241.5. The bid price is 241.9, and the offer price is 242.05. There is a bid quantity of 2000 and an offer quantity of 10000. The open interest is 78124000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.24% 3 Months 1.54% 6 Months -16.68% YTD -22.32% 1 Year -22.83%

