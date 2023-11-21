Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock surges in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 239.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 240.95 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

On the last day of trading, Vedanta had an opening price of 239.25 and a closing price of 239.25. The stock had a high of 241.3 and a low of 238.05. The market capitalization of Vedanta is 88,957.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75, while the 52-week low is 207.85. The stock had a trading volume of 274,741 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:33 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc304.35-0.85-0.28383.0290.55128740.05
Hindalco Industries508.911.552.32513.1381.0113529.4
Vedanta241.051.550.65340.75207.8589574.06
NMDC168.85-1.8-1.05177.75103.7549483.28
National Aluminium Company94.01.411.52106.370.017264.34
21 Nov 2023, 10:33 AM IST Vedanta share price NSE Live :Vedanta trading at ₹240.95, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹239.5

The current stock price of Vedanta is 240.95, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 1.45.

21 Nov 2023, 10:19 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

Vedanta stock's low price for the day was 239.55, while the high price reached was 242.5.

21 Nov 2023, 10:04 AM IST Vedanta November futures opened at 240.4 as against previous close of 240.2

Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 241.5. The bid price is 241.9, and the offer price is 242.05. There is a bid quantity of 2000 and an offer quantity of 10000. The open interest is 78124000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Vedanta share price update :Vedanta trading at ₹241.4, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹239.5

The current data of Vedanta stock shows that its price is 241.4, with a percent change of 0.79 and a net change of 1.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

21 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.24%
3 Months1.54%
6 Months-16.68%
YTD-22.32%
1 Year-22.83%
21 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹239.5, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹239.25

The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the price is 239.5. There has been a 0.1 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.25.

21 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹239.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta had a trading volume of 274,741 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of Vedanta's shares on that day was 239.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.