Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock surges in positive trading session

On the last day of trading, Vedanta had an opening price of ₹239.25 and a closing price of ₹239.25. The stock had a high of ₹241.3 and a low of ₹238.05. The market capitalization of Vedanta is ₹88,957.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.75, while the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The stock had a trading volume of 274,741 shares on the BSE.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Hindustan Zinc
|304.35
|-0.85
|-0.28
|383.0
|290.55
|128740.05
|Hindalco Industries
|508.9
|11.55
|2.32
|513.1
|381.0
|113529.4
|Vedanta
|241.05
|1.55
|0.65
|340.75
|207.85
|89574.06
|NMDC
|168.85
|-1.8
|-1.05
|177.75
|103.75
|49483.28
|National Aluminium Company
|94.0
|1.41
|1.52
|106.3
|70.0
|17264.34
The current stock price of Vedanta is ₹240.95, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 1.45.
Vedanta stock's low price for the day was ₹239.55, while the high price reached was ₹242.5.
Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 241.5. The bid price is 241.9, and the offer price is 242.05. There is a bid quantity of 2000 and an offer quantity of 10000. The open interest is 78124000.
The current data of Vedanta stock shows that its price is ₹241.4, with a percent change of 0.79 and a net change of 1.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.24%
|3 Months
|1.54%
|6 Months
|-16.68%
|YTD
|-22.32%
|1 Year
|-22.83%
The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹239.5. There has been a 0.1 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.25.
On the last day, Vedanta had a trading volume of 274,741 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of Vedanta's shares on that day was ₹239.25.
