Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -1.99 %. The stock closed at 236.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 231.8 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

Vedanta's stock opened at 235 and closed at 236.5 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 235.95 and a low of 231 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 86,097.13 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 340.75, while the 52-week low is 230.15. The stock had a trading volume of 795,315 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.0%
3 Months-21.63%
6 Months-18.77%
YTD-24.84%
1 Year-17.24%
21 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates

21 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹231.8, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹236.5

The current data shows that the price of Vedanta stock is 231.8. There has been a percent change of -1.99, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.7, which means that the stock price has decreased by 4.7.

21 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹236.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vedanta on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 795,315. The closing price for the stock was 236.5.

