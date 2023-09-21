Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

Vedanta's stock opened at ₹235 and closed at ₹236.5 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹235.95 and a low of ₹231 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹86,097.13 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹340.75, while the 52-week low is ₹230.15. The stock had a trading volume of 795,315 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.0%
|3 Months
|-21.63%
|6 Months
|-18.77%
|YTD
|-24.84%
|1 Year
|-17.24%
The current data shows that the price of Vedanta stock is ₹231.8. There has been a percent change of -1.99, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.7, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹4.7.
On the last day of trading for Vedanta on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 795,315. The closing price for the stock was ₹236.5.
