Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock shows gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 1.85 %. The stock closed at 251.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 256 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : Vedanta's stock opened at 250.55 and closed at 251.35 on the last day. The stock had a high of 256.7 and a low of 249.3. The market capitalization of Vedanta is 95,085.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75 and the 52-week low is 207.85. The stock had a trading volume of 572,937 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹256, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹251.35

The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the stock price is 256, with a percent change of 1.85 and a net change of 4.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.85% and the value has increased by 4.65.

22 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹251.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vedanta recorded a volume of 572,937 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day stood at 251.35.

