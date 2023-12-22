Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock shows gains in today's trading

Vedanta Share Price Today : Vedanta's stock opened at ₹250.55 and closed at ₹251.35 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹256.7 and a low of ₹249.3. The market capitalization of Vedanta is ₹95,085.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.75 and the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The stock had a trading volume of 572,937 shares on the BSE.
The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the stock price is ₹256, with a percent change of 1.85 and a net change of 4.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.85% and the value has increased by ₹4.65.
