Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 22 Feb 2024, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 269.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 271.5 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : Vedanta's stock price on the last day was 273.35 at open and 270.35 at close. The high for the day was 276.3, while the low was 268.5. The market capitalization stood at 100,263.7 crore. The 52-week high and low were 315.75 and 207.85 respectively. The BSE volume was 1,101,675 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹271.5, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹269.9

Vedanta stock is currently trading at 271.5, with a net change of 1.6 and a percent change of 0.59. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

22 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹270.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta had a trading volume of 1,101,675 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 270.35.

