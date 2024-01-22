 Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock plummets as investors sell off | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock plummets as investors sell off

9 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:34 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 266.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 264.8 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's open price was 268.2, close price was 266.2, high was 268.2, and low was 264.1. The market cap stands at 98,369.13 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 340.75 and 207.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 129,815 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:34:25 AM IST

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc314.95-0.3-0.1383.0290.55133223.85
Hindalco Industries560.03.00.54620.6381.0124929.19
Vedanta264.8-1.4-0.53340.75207.8598399.55
NMDC213.02.151.02227.35103.7562421.9
Hindustan Copper269.85.151.95289.4594.026090.31
Vedanta January futures opened at 264.4 as against previous close of 266.95

Vedanta, a mining and metals company, currently has a spot price of 264.85. The bid price is slightly lower at 264.45, while the offer price is 264.7. There is a bid quantity of 4600 and an offer quantity of 2300. The stock has a high open interest of 70623800, indicating significant market activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

Vedanta stock's low price for the day was 264.1, while the high price reached 268.2.

Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹264.8, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹266.2

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is 264.8. There has been a decrease of 0.53% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -1.4. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

Top active options for Vedanta

Top active call options for Vedanta at 22 Jan 10:48 were at strike price of 260.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 250.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 5.55 (-34.32%) & 14.65 (-14.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vedanta at 22 Jan 10:48 were at strike price of 250.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 255.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 0.4 (-20.0%) & 0.55 (-31.25%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for Vedanta stock today was 264.1, while the high price reached 268.2.

Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹264.8, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹266.2

The current data shows that the stock price of Vedanta is 264.8, with a percent change of -0.53 and a net change of -1.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.24%
3 Months9.13%
6 Months-4.24%
YTD3.06%
1 Year-19.45%
