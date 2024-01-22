Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock plummets as investors sell off

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's open price was ₹268.2, close price was ₹266.2, high was ₹268.2, and low was ₹264.1. The market cap stands at ₹98,369.13 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹340.75 and ₹207.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 129,815 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Vedanta share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Zinc 314.95 -0.3 -0.1 383.0 290.55 133223.85 Hindalco Industries 560.0 3.0 0.54 620.6 381.0 124929.19 Vedanta 264.8 -1.4 -0.53 340.75 207.85 98399.55 NMDC 213.0 2.15 1.02 227.35 103.75 62421.9 Hindustan Copper 269.8 5.15 1.95 289.45 94.0 26090.31

Vedanta January futures opened at 264.4 as against previous close of 266.95 Vedanta, a mining and metals company, currently has a spot price of 264.85. The bid price is slightly lower at 264.45, while the offer price is 264.7. There is a bid quantity of 4600 and an offer quantity of 2300. The stock has a high open interest of 70623800, indicating significant market activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range Vedanta stock's low price for the day was ₹264.1, while the high price reached ₹268.2.

Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹264.8, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹266.2 The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹264.8. There has been a decrease of 0.53% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -1.4. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

Top active options for Vedanta Top active call options for Vedanta at 22 Jan 10:48 were at strike price of ₹260.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹250.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹5.55 (-34.32%) & ₹14.65 (-14.33%) respectively. Top active put options for Vedanta at 22 Jan 10:48 were at strike price of ₹250.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹255.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹0.4 (-20.0%) & ₹0.55 (-31.25%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Vedanta January futures opened at 264.4 as against previous close of 266.95 Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 264.85. The bid price is 264.45 and the offer price is 264.7. The offer quantity is 2300 and the bid quantity is 4600. The open interest for Vedanta is 70623800.

Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.24% 3 Months 9.13% 6 Months -4.24% YTD 3.06% 1 Year -19.45%

Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹266.2 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Vedanta on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 129,815. The closing price of the shares was ₹266.2.