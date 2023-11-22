Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 22 Nov 2023, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 239.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 240.1 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at 241.5 and closed at 239.5. The stock reached a high of 242.5 and a low of 239.55. The market capitalization of Vedanta is 89,180.03 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75, while the 52-week low is 207.85. The stock had a trading volume of 203,405 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹239.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Vedanta shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 203,405 shares. The closing price of Vedanta shares on that day was 239.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.