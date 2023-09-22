Hello User
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock plummets in trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 226.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 225.35 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

Vedanta's stock opened and closed at 231.8 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 231.8, while the lowest price was 224.7. The company's market cap is 84,147.13 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 340.75 and 230.15, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 596,454 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:54 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates

22 Sep 2023, 09:51 AM IST Vedanta share price update :Vedanta trading at ₹225.35, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹226.55

Based on the given data, the current price of Vedanta stock is 225.35. There has been a percent change of -0.53, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.2, indicating a decrease of 1.2 in the stock price.

22 Sep 2023, 09:38 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.91%
3 Months-22.94%
6 Months-16.5%
YTD-26.56%
1 Year-18.5%
22 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹226.55, down -2.26% from yesterday's ₹231.8

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is 226.55, with a percent change of -2.26 and a net change of -5.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.26% and the net change is a decrease of 5.25. This indicates that the stock's value has declined in the given time period.

22 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹231.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vedanta recorded a volume of 596,454 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the shares was 231.8.

