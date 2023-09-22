Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock plummets in trading session

Vedanta's stock opened and closed at ₹231.8 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹231.8, while the lowest price was ₹224.7. The company's market cap is ₹84,147.13 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹340.75 and ₹230.15, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 596,454 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the given data, the current price of Vedanta stock is ₹225.35. There has been a percent change of -0.53, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.2, indicating a decrease of ₹1.2 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.91%
|3 Months
|-22.94%
|6 Months
|-16.5%
|YTD
|-26.56%
|1 Year
|-18.5%
The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹226.55, with a percent change of -2.26 and a net change of -5.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.26% and the net change is a decrease of ₹5.25. This indicates that the stock's value has declined in the given time period.
On the last day of trading, Vedanta recorded a volume of 596,454 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the shares was ₹231.8.
