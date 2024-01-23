Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 266.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 264.8 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : Vedanta's stock opened at 268.2 and closed at 266.2 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 268.2 and a low of 264.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Vedanta is 98,369.13 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 340.75 and 207.85 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 129,815 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST

On the last day, there was a total volume of 129,815 shares traded for Vedanta on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 266.2.

