Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today : Vedanta's stock opened at ₹268.2 and closed at ₹266.2 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹268.2 and a low of ₹264.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Vedanta is ₹98,369.13 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹340.75 and ₹207.85 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 129,815 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.