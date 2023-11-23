Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹238.15 and closed at ₹240.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹240, while the lowest was ₹234. The market capitalization of the company is ₹87,805.75 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹340.75 and a low of ₹207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 195,737 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.