Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 23 Nov 2023, by -1.54 %. The stock closed at 240.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 236.4 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at 238.15 and closed at 240.1. The highest price reached during the day was 240, while the lowest was 234. The market capitalization of the company is 87,805.75 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 340.75 and a low of 207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 195,737 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹240.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vedanta had a volume of 195,737 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 240.1.

