Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's Stock Plummets: Negative Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹226.8 and closed at ₹227.15. The stock reached a high of ₹229.85 and a low of ₹222.1. The market capitalization of Vedanta is ₹82,717.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.75, while the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The BSE volume for Vedanta shares on that day was 441,863. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range Vedanta stock's current day's low price is ₹216 and the high price is ₹225.15.

Vedanta October futures opened at 223.35 as against previous close of 223.25 Vedanta stock is currently trading at a spot price of 217.75. The bid price stands at 217.7, while the offer price is slightly higher at 217.85. There is an offer quantity of 10,000 and a bid quantity of 2,000. The open interest for Vedanta is at 52,934,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹217.3, down -2.42% from yesterday's ₹222.7 The current data for Vedanta stock shows that its price is ₹217.3. There has been a percent change of -2.42, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.4, suggesting a decrease of ₹5.4 in the stock's price. Overall, the stock is experiencing a decline in value.

Vedanta share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 227.97 10 Days 226.09 20 Days 223.66 50 Days 231.37 100 Days 253.86 300 Days 274.81

Top active options for Vedanta Top active call options for Vedanta at 23 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of ₹230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹225.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.4 (-65.22%) & ₹0.65 (-66.67%) respectively. Top active put options for Vedanta at 23 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of ₹220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹215.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.05 (+179.31%) & ₹1.85 (+184.62%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Vedanta share price NSE Live :Vedanta trading at ₹217.25, down -2.45% from yesterday's ₹222.7 The current data shows that Vedanta stock is priced at ₹217.25. There has been a percent change of -2.45, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -5.45. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in its value recently.

Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range Vedanta stock's low price for the day is ₹217, while the high price is ₹225.15.

Vedanta October futures opened at 223.35 as against previous close of 223.25 Vedanta, a leading mining and metals company, has a spot price of 219.1. The bid price is slightly higher at 219.15, while the offer price is 219.25. There are 4000 shares available for purchase at the offer price and the same amount available for sale at the bid price. The open interest for Vedanta stands at a significant 54,070,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Vedanta Live Updates VEDANTA More Information

Vedanta share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Zinc 304.65 -2.8 -0.91 383.0 276.2 128866.95 Hindalco Industries 463.2 -8.8 -1.86 508.8 379.9 103334.29 Vedanta 219.35 -3.35 -1.5 340.75 207.85 81510.35 NMDC 154.3 -3.75 -2.37 167.55 91.84 45219.25 National Aluminium Company 92.45 -2.16 -2.28 106.3 68.05 16979.66

Vedanta share price NSE Live :Vedanta trading at ₹219.2, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹222.7 The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹219.2, with a percent change of -1.57. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.57%. The net change is -3.5, suggesting that the stock has decreased by ₹3.5. Overall, the data indicates a decline in the stock price of Vedanta.

Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range The low price for Vedanta stock today was ₹217.75, while the high price reached ₹225.15.

Top active options for Vedanta Top active call options for Vedanta at 23 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of ₹230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹225.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.6 (-47.83%) & ₹1.05 (-46.15%) respectively. Top active put options for Vedanta at 23 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of ₹220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹215.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.55 (+75.86%) & ₹1.0 (+53.85%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Vedanta share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 3 3 2 4 Buy 3 3 1 1 Hold 4 4 5 4 Sell 0 0 2 2 Strong Sell 3 3 3 3

Vedanta share price NSE Live :Vedanta trading at ₹219, down -1.66% from yesterday's ₹222.7 The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹219, with a percent change of -1.66 and a net change of -3.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. It is important to note that this data is subject to change and may not reflect the current value of the stock.

Vedanta share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Zinc 303.5 -3.95 -1.28 383.0 276.2 128380.5 Hindalco Industries 464.8 -7.2 -1.53 508.8 379.9 103691.23 Vedanta 219.25 -3.45 -1.55 340.75 207.85 81473.19 NMDC 154.15 -3.9 -2.47 167.55 91.84 45175.29 National Aluminium Company 92.72 -1.89 -2.0 106.3 68.05 17029.25

Vedanta October futures opened at 223.35 as against previous close of 223.25 Vedanta's spot price is currently at 219.4, with a bid price of 219.45 and an offer price of 219.6. The offer quantity stands at 8000, while the bid quantity is 6000. The open interest for Vedanta is at 60230000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Vedanta share price update :Vedanta trading at ₹219.55, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹222.7 The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹219.55. There has been a percent change of -1.41, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.15, which is the actual decrease in value.

Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range Vedanta stock's low price for the day was ₹217.75, while the high price reached ₹225.15.

Vedanta likely to lose third CFO amid restructuring reports /companies/people/vedanta-likely-to-lose-third-cfo-amid-restructuring-reports-11698035807761.html

Top active options for Vedanta Top active call options for Vedanta at 23 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹225.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.6 (-47.83%) & ₹0.95 (-51.28%) respectively. Top active put options for Vedanta at 23 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹215.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.3 (+58.62%) & ₹0.95 (+46.15%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Vedanta share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Zinc 302.8 -4.65 -1.51 383.0 276.2 128084.4 Hindalco Industries 467.15 -4.85 -1.03 508.8 379.9 104215.49 Vedanta 218.9 -3.8 -1.71 340.75 207.85 81343.13 NMDC 154.55 -3.5 -2.21 167.55 91.84 45292.51 National Aluminium Company 93.44 -1.17 -1.24 106.3 68.05 17161.49

Vedanta share price NSE Live :Vedanta trading at ₹219, down -1.66% from yesterday's ₹222.7 The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹219, with a percent change of -1.66 and a net change of -3.7. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.66% and has dropped by 3.7 points. This indicates a decline in the value of Vedanta stock.

Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range Vedanta stock reached a low price of ₹218.7 and a high price of ₹225.15 on the current day.

Vedanta October futures opened at 223.35 as against previous close of 223.25 Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 222.3 with a bid price of 222.65 and an offer price of 222.75. The offer quantity is 2000 shares and the bid quantity is also 2000 shares. The open interest for Vedanta is 61540000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Vedanta Live Updates VEDANTA More Information

Vedanta share price update :Vedanta trading at ₹222.3, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹222.7 The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the stock price is ₹222.3 with a percent change of -0.18. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.18% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -0.4, indicating a decrease of 0.4 rupees.

Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.53% 3 Months -18.37% 6 Months -19.51% YTD -27.77% 1 Year -21.25%

Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹222.7, down -1.96% from yesterday's ₹227.15 The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹222.7. There has been a percent change of -1.96, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.45, indicating a decrease of ₹4.45 in the stock price.

Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹227.15 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Vedanta had a volume of 441,863 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹227.15.