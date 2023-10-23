Hello User
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's Stock Plummets: Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
22 min read . 02:18 PM IST
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -2.42 %. The stock closed at 222.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 217.3 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

On the last day of trading, Vedanta's stock opened at 226.8 and closed at 227.15. The stock reached a high of 229.85 and a low of 222.1. The market capitalization of Vedanta is 82,717.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75, while the 52-week low is 207.85. The BSE volume for Vedanta shares on that day was 441,863.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 02:18 PM IST Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

Vedanta stock's current day's low price is 216 and the high price is 225.15.

23 Oct 2023, 02:11 PM IST Vedanta October futures opened at 223.35 as against previous close of 223.25

Vedanta stock is currently trading at a spot price of 217.75. The bid price stands at 217.7, while the offer price is slightly higher at 217.85. There is an offer quantity of 10,000 and a bid quantity of 2,000. The open interest for Vedanta is at 52,934,000.

23 Oct 2023, 01:47 PM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹217.3, down -2.42% from yesterday's ₹222.7

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that its price is 217.3. There has been a percent change of -2.42, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.4, suggesting a decrease of 5.4 in the stock's price. Overall, the stock is experiencing a decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 01:36 PM IST Vedanta share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days227.97
10 Days226.09
20 Days223.66
50 Days231.37
100 Days253.86
300 Days274.81
23 Oct 2023, 01:27 PM IST Top active options for Vedanta

Top active call options for Vedanta at 23 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 225.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.4 (-65.22%) & 0.65 (-66.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vedanta at 23 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of 220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 215.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.05 (+179.31%) & 1.85 (+184.62%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 01:17 PM IST Vedanta share price NSE Live :Vedanta trading at ₹217.25, down -2.45% from yesterday's ₹222.7

The current data shows that Vedanta stock is priced at 217.25. There has been a percent change of -2.45, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -5.45. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in its value recently.

23 Oct 2023, 01:11 PM IST Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

Vedanta stock's low price for the day is 217, while the high price is 225.15.

23 Oct 2023, 12:55 PM IST Vedanta October futures opened at 223.35 as against previous close of 223.25

Vedanta, a leading mining and metals company, has a spot price of 219.1. The bid price is slightly higher at 219.15, while the offer price is 219.25. There are 4000 shares available for purchase at the offer price and the same amount available for sale at the bid price. The open interest for Vedanta stands at a significant 54,070,000.

23 Oct 2023, 12:53 PM IST Vedanta Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:43 PM IST Vedanta share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc304.65-2.8-0.91383.0276.2128866.95
Hindalco Industries463.2-8.8-1.86508.8379.9103334.29
Vedanta219.35-3.35-1.5340.75207.8581510.35
NMDC154.3-3.75-2.37167.5591.8445219.25
National Aluminium Company92.45-2.16-2.28106.368.0516979.66
23 Oct 2023, 12:21 PM IST Vedanta share price NSE Live :Vedanta trading at ₹219.2, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹222.7

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is 219.2, with a percent change of -1.57. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.57%. The net change is -3.5, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 3.5. Overall, the data indicates a decline in the stock price of Vedanta.

23 Oct 2023, 12:13 PM IST Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for Vedanta stock today was 217.75, while the high price reached 225.15.

23 Oct 2023, 12:11 PM IST Top active options for Vedanta

Top active call options for Vedanta at 23 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 225.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.6 (-47.83%) & 1.05 (-46.15%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vedanta at 23 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 215.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.55 (+75.86%) & 1.0 (+53.85%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 12:01 PM IST Vedanta share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy3324
Buy3311
Hold4454
Sell0022
Strong Sell3333
23 Oct 2023, 11:51 AM IST Vedanta share price NSE Live :Vedanta trading at ₹219, down -1.66% from yesterday's ₹222.7

The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the price is 219, with a percent change of -1.66 and a net change of -3.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. It is important to note that this data is subject to change and may not reflect the current value of the stock.

23 Oct 2023, 11:33 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc303.5-3.95-1.28383.0276.2128380.5
Hindalco Industries464.8-7.2-1.53508.8379.9103691.23
Vedanta219.25-3.45-1.55340.75207.8581473.19
NMDC154.15-3.9-2.47167.5591.8445175.29
National Aluminium Company92.72-1.89-2.0106.368.0517029.25
23 Oct 2023, 11:30 AM IST Vedanta October futures opened at 223.35 as against previous close of 223.25

Vedanta's spot price is currently at 219.4, with a bid price of 219.45 and an offer price of 219.6. The offer quantity stands at 8000, while the bid quantity is 6000. The open interest for Vedanta is at 60230000.

23 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST Vedanta share price update :Vedanta trading at ₹219.55, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹222.7

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is 219.55. There has been a percent change of -1.41, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.15, which is the actual decrease in value.

23 Oct 2023, 11:13 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

Vedanta stock's low price for the day was 217.75, while the high price reached 225.15.

23 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST Vedanta likely to lose third CFO amid restructuring reports

/companies/people/vedanta-likely-to-lose-third-cfo-amid-restructuring-reports-11698035807761.html

23 Oct 2023, 10:50 AM IST Top active options for Vedanta

Top active call options for Vedanta at 23 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 225.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.6 (-47.83%) & 0.95 (-51.28%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vedanta at 23 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 215.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.3 (+58.62%) & 0.95 (+46.15%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 10:42 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc302.8-4.65-1.51383.0276.2128084.4
Hindalco Industries467.15-4.85-1.03508.8379.9104215.49
Vedanta218.9-3.8-1.71340.75207.8581343.13
NMDC154.55-3.5-2.21167.5591.8445292.51
National Aluminium Company93.44-1.17-1.24106.368.0517161.49
23 Oct 2023, 10:26 AM IST Vedanta share price NSE Live :Vedanta trading at ₹219, down -1.66% from yesterday's ₹222.7

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is 219, with a percent change of -1.66 and a net change of -3.7. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.66% and has dropped by 3.7 points. This indicates a decline in the value of Vedanta stock.

23 Oct 2023, 10:26 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

Vedanta stock reached a low price of 218.7 and a high price of 225.15 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:09 AM IST Vedanta October futures opened at 223.35 as against previous close of 223.25

Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 222.3 with a bid price of 222.65 and an offer price of 222.75. The offer quantity is 2000 shares and the bid quantity is also 2000 shares. The open interest for Vedanta is 61540000.

23 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Vedanta share price update :Vedanta trading at ₹222.3, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹222.7

The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the stock price is 222.3 with a percent change of -0.18. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.18% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -0.4, indicating a decrease of 0.4 rupees.

23 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.53%
3 Months-18.37%
6 Months-19.51%
YTD-27.77%
1 Year-21.25%
23 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹222.7, down -1.96% from yesterday's ₹227.15

The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the price is 222.7. There has been a percent change of -1.96, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.45, indicating a decrease of 4.45 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹227.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vedanta had a volume of 441,863 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 227.15.

