Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock tumbles as investors turn bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 24 Nov 2023, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 236.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 234.15 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at 236.55 and closed at 236.4. The highest price reached during the day was 237.35, while the lowest was 233.2. The market capitalization of Vedanta is currently 86,970.03 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 340.75 and the 52-week low is 207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 382,302 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.95%
3 Months-2.57%
6 Months-20.84%
YTD-24.08%
1 Year-23.94%
24 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹234.15, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹236.4

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is 234.15 with a percent change of -0.95 and a net change of -2.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.95% or 2.25.

24 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹236.4 on last trading day

Based on the data for the last day of Vedanta BSE volume, the total shares traded were 382,302. The closing price for the shares was 236.4.

