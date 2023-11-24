Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock tumbles as investors turn bearish

On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹236.55 and closed at ₹236.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹237.35, while the lowest was ₹233.2. The market capitalization of Vedanta is currently ₹86,970.03 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹340.75 and the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 382,302 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.