Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock tumbles as investors turn bearish

On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹236.55 and closed at ₹236.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹237.35, while the lowest was ₹233.2. The market capitalization of Vedanta is currently ₹86,970.03 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹340.75 and the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 382,302 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.95%
|3 Months
|-2.57%
|6 Months
|-20.84%
|YTD
|-24.08%
|1 Year
|-23.94%
The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹234.15 with a percent change of -0.95 and a net change of -2.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.95% or ₹2.25.
Based on the data for the last day of Vedanta BSE volume, the total shares traded were 382,302. The closing price for the shares was ₹236.4.
