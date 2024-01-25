Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's Stock Soars in Today's Trading

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Vedanta opened at ₹255 and closed at ₹252.15. The stock had a high of ₹263.2 and a low of ₹253.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Vedanta is ₹97,514.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.75 and the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The stock had a trading volume of 621,782 shares on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.87%
|3 Months
|9.15%
|6 Months
|-5.88%
|YTD
|1.55%
|1 Year
|-20.35%
The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the stock price is ₹262.5 with a percent change of 4.1 and a net change of 10.35. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 4.1% and has a net gain of 10.35.
On the last day of trading, Vedanta had a trading volume of 621,782 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹252.15.
