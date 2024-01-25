Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 4.1 %. The stock closed at 252.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 262.5 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Vedanta opened at 255 and closed at 252.15. The stock had a high of 263.2 and a low of 253.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Vedanta is 97,514.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75 and the 52-week low is 207.85. The stock had a trading volume of 621,782 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.87%
3 Months9.15%
6 Months-5.88%
YTD1.55%
1 Year-20.35%
25 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹262.5, up 4.1% from yesterday's ₹252.15

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the stock price is 262.5 with a percent change of 4.1 and a net change of 10.35. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 4.1% and has a net gain of 10.35.

25 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹252.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vedanta had a trading volume of 621,782 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 252.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.