Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Plummets as Investors Sell Off

On the last day, the opening price of Vedanta was ₹228.05 and the closing price was ₹226.55. The stock reached a high of ₹228.65 and a low of ₹222.65. The market capitalization of Vedanta is currently ₹83,589.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.75, while the 52-week low is ₹222.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 805,832 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the stock price is ₹225.05. There has been a percent change of -0.66, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.5, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.5 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Vedanta on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 805,832. The closing price for the shares was ₹226.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!