Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Plummets as Investors Sell Off

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 25 Sep 2023, by -0.66 %. The stock closed at 226.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 225.05 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

On the last day, the opening price of Vedanta was 228.05 and the closing price was 226.55. The stock reached a high of 228.65 and a low of 222.65. The market capitalization of Vedanta is currently 83,589.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75, while the 52-week low is 222.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 805,832 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹225.05, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹226.55

The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the stock price is 225.05. There has been a percent change of -0.66, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.5, suggesting a decrease of 1.5 in the stock price.

25 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹226.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vedanta on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 805,832. The closing price for the shares was 226.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.