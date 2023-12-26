Hello User
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock surges in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:07 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 259.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 259.8 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's open price was 259.45 and the close price was 256. The high for the day was 261.35 and the low was 257.75. The market capitalization of Vedanta is 96,478.61 crore. The 52-week high for Vedanta is 340.75 and the 52-week low is 207.85. The trading volume on the BSE for Vedanta was 1,190,197 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 10:07 AM IST Vedanta December futures opened at 261.0 as against previous close of 260.1

Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 260.35. The bid price is slightly lower at 259.9, while the offer price is 260.0. There is an offer quantity of 6000 and a bid quantity of 2000. The open interest for this stock is 56,016,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Vedanta share price update :Vedanta trading at ₹259.8, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹259.75

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is 259.8 with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.02% and has gained 0.05 points. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable with a small positive movement.

26 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.99%
3 Months7.14%
6 Months-5.96%
YTD-15.77%
1 Year-14.0%
26 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹259.75, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹256

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is 259.75. There has been a 1.46% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 3.75.

26 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹256 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta had a BSE volume of 1,190,197 shares, with a closing price of 256.

