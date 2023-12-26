Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock surges in positive trading session

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's open price was ₹259.45 and the close price was ₹256. The high for the day was ₹261.35 and the low was ₹257.75. The market capitalization of Vedanta is ₹96,478.61 crore. The 52-week high for Vedanta is ₹340.75 and the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The trading volume on the BSE for Vedanta was 1,190,197 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 260.35. The bid price is slightly lower at 259.9, while the offer price is 260.0. There is an offer quantity of 6000 and a bid quantity of 2000. The open interest for this stock is 56,016,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹259.8 with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.02% and has gained 0.05 points. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable with a small positive movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.99%
|3 Months
|7.14%
|6 Months
|-5.96%
|YTD
|-15.77%
|1 Year
|-14.0%
The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹259.75. There has been a 1.46% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of ₹3.75.
On the last day, Vedanta had a BSE volume of 1,190,197 shares, with a closing price of ₹256.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!