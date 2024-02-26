Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 26 Feb 2024, by -1.09 %. The stock closed at 271.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 268.4 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : Vedanta's stock closed at 271.35 on the last trading day, with an open price of 271.65 and a high of 272.15. The low for the day was 268.10. The market cap stood at 99706.47 crore, with a 52-week high of 315.75 and a 52-week low of 207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 362,123 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹268.4, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹271.35

The current data for Vedanta stock shows a price of 268.4 with a percent change of -1.09 and a net change of -2.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

26 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹271.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta had a trading volume of 362,123 shares with a closing price of 271.35 on the BSE.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!