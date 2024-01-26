Hello User
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 262.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 263.55 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at 263.3 and closed at 262.5. The stock reached a high of 266.85 and a low of 260.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Vedanta is 97,904.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75, while the 52-week low is 207.85. The BSE volume for Vedanta shares was 860,233.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.48%
3 Months10.93%
6 Months-4.89%
YTD1.95%
1 Year-19.2%
26 Jan 2024, 09:20 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹263.55, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹262.5

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is 263.55 with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 1.05. This means that the stock has increased by 0.4% or 1.05.

26 Jan 2024, 08:26 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹262.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vedanta on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 860,233. The closing price for the stock was 262.5.

