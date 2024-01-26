Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹263.3 and closed at ₹262.5. The stock reached a high of ₹266.85 and a low of ₹260.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Vedanta is ₹97,904.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.75, while the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The BSE volume for Vedanta shares was 860,233.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.48%
|3 Months
|10.93%
|6 Months
|-4.89%
|YTD
|1.95%
|1 Year
|-19.2%
The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹263.55 with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 1.05. This means that the stock has increased by 0.4% or ₹1.05.
On the last day of trading for Vedanta on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 860,233. The closing price for the stock was ₹262.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!