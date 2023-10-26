comScore
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta closed today at ₹212.1, down -2.19% from yesterday's ₹216.85
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta closed today at ₹212.1, down -2.19% from yesterday's ₹216.85

30 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:36 PM IST
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -2.19 %. The stock closed at 216.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 212.1 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

VedantaPremium
Vedanta

Vedanta's stock opened and closed at 215.05 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 219.85, while the lowest was 214.3. The company has a market capitalization of 80,544.31 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 340.75 and 207.85, respectively. On the BSE, a total volume of 659,115 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:36:26 PM IST

Vedanta share price update :Vedanta closed today at ₹212.1, down -2.19% from yesterday's ₹216.85

Today, Vedanta's stock closed at 212.1, which represents a decrease of 2.19% from the previous day's closing price of 216.85. The net change in the stock price is -4.75.

26 Oct 2023, 06:17:12 PM IST

Vedanta share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc295.25-4.5-1.5383.0280.8124890.75
Hindalco Industries456.45-4.95-1.07508.8381.0101828.45
Vedanta212.1-4.75-2.19340.75207.8578816.25
NMDC152.8-0.05-0.03167.5591.8444779.66
National Aluminium Company90.09-1.57-1.71106.368.916546.22
26 Oct 2023, 05:35:01 PM IST

Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

Vedanta stock's low price for the day was 211.25, while the high price reached was 216.40.

26 Oct 2023, 03:23:05 PM IST

Vedanta Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Vedanta Ltd stock is 208.00000, while the 52-week high price is 340.75000.

26 Oct 2023, 03:20:46 PM IST

Vedanta October futures opened at 213.35 as against previous close of 217.1

Vedanta's spot price is currently at 212.4, with a bid price of 212.3 and an offer price of 212.35. The offer quantity stands at 22,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 4,000 shares. The stock's open interest is at 27,788,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 03:07:13 PM IST

Vedanta share price NSE Live :Vedanta trading at ₹212.5, down -2.01% from yesterday's ₹216.85

The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the price is 212.5, which represents a percent change of -2.01. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value. The net change is -4.35, suggesting a significant drop in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates a negative trend for Vedanta stock.

26 Oct 2023, 02:42:29 PM IST

Top active options for Vedanta

Top active call options for Vedanta at 26 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of 220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 220.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.05 (-92.31%) & 5.2 (-28.77%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vedanta at 26 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of 200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.9 (+18.37%) & 7.8 (+119.72%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 02:35:00 PM IST

Vedanta share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc295.55-4.2-1.4383.0280.8125017.65
Hindalco Industries455.0-6.4-1.39508.8381.0101504.97
Vedanta211.6-5.25-2.42340.75207.8578630.45
NMDC150.15-2.7-1.77167.5591.8444003.05
National Aluminium Company90.08-1.58-1.72106.368.916544.38
26 Oct 2023, 02:28:41 PM IST

Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

Vedanta stock's low price today was 211.4, while its high price reached 216.4.

26 Oct 2023, 02:24:53 PM IST

Vedanta share price NSE Live :Vedanta trading at ₹212.5, down -2.01% from yesterday's ₹216.85

The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the price is 212.5, with a percent change of -2.01 and a net change of -4.35. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value. Investors who hold Vedanta stock may experience a loss in their investment. It is important for investors to closely monitor the stock's performance and consider any relevant market trends or news that may impact its future value.

26 Oct 2023, 02:03:17 PM IST

Vedanta October futures opened at 213.35 as against previous close of 217.1

Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 212.45. The bid price is slightly lower at 212.3, while the offer price matches the spot price at 212.45. The offer quantity stands at 2000, indicating a willingness to sell at this price. On the other hand, there is a higher bid quantity of 6000, suggesting a higher demand from buyers. The open interest for Vedanta is at 27,622,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 01:55:56 PM IST

Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta trading at ₹212.3, down -2.1% from yesterday's ₹216.85

As of the current data, the Vedanta stock is priced at 212.3 with a percent change of -2.1 and a net change of -4.55. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease of 2.1% and a decrease in value of 4.55.

26 Oct 2023, 01:37:54 PM IST

Vedanta share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days225.03
10 Days225.71
20 Days223.16
50 Days230.79
100 Days253.16
300 Days274.10
26 Oct 2023, 01:29:11 PM IST

Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Vedanta stock today was 211.4, while the high price reached 216.4.

26 Oct 2023, 01:20:36 PM IST

Top active options for Vedanta

Top active call options for Vedanta at 26 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-92.31%) & 0.05 (-66.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vedanta at 26 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.65 (+8.16%) & 7.5 (+111.27%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 01:16:28 PM IST

Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta trading at ₹213.05, down -1.75% from yesterday's ₹216.85

Based on the current data, the Vedanta stock is priced at 213.05 with a percent change of -1.75 and a net change of -3.8. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.75% and the value has decreased by 3.8.

26 Oct 2023, 12:51:07 PM IST

Vedanta Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:43:07 PM IST

Vedanta share price update :Vedanta trading at ₹212.55, down -1.98% from yesterday's ₹216.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Vedanta is 212.55. There has been a -1.98% percent change, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.3, suggesting a decline of 4.3 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 12:42:04 PM IST

Vedanta October futures opened at 213.35 as against previous close of 217.1

Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 213.2. The bid price is 213.35, and the offer price is 213.5. There are 6000 shares available for purchase at the bid price and 6000 shares available for sale at the offer price. The open interest for Vedanta is 27,552,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 12:38:11 PM IST

Vedanta share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc294.65-5.1-1.7383.0280.8124636.95
Hindalco Industries453.05-8.35-1.81508.8381.0101069.95
Vedanta212.65-4.2-1.94340.75207.8579020.63
NMDC150.6-2.25-1.47167.5591.8444134.92
National Aluminium Company89.58-2.08-2.27106.368.916452.55
26 Oct 2023, 12:23:24 PM IST

Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Vedanta stock is 216.4, while the low is 211.4.

26 Oct 2023, 12:00:36 PM IST

Top active options for Vedanta

Top active call options for Vedanta at 26 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-66.67%) & 0.05 (-92.31%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vedanta at 26 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.15 (+28.57%) & 7.5 (+111.27%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 11:59:41 AM IST

Vedanta share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy3323
Buy3311
Hold4455
Sell0022
Strong Sell3333
26 Oct 2023, 11:48:09 AM IST

Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹213, down -1.78% from yesterday's ₹216.85

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is 213. There has been a percent change of -1.78, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.85, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 11:37:40 AM IST

Vedanta share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc292.45-7.3-2.44383.0280.8123706.35
Hindalco Industries453.0-8.4-1.82508.8381.0101058.79
Vedanta212.3-4.55-2.1340.75207.8578890.57
NMDC149.85-3.0-1.96167.5591.8443915.13
National Aluminium Company89.27-2.39-2.61106.368.916395.61
26 Oct 2023, 11:28:56 AM IST

Vedanta October futures opened at 213.35 as against previous close of 217.1

Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 212.7. The bid price is 212.95, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay for the stock. The offer price is 213.1, which represents the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The stock has an open interest of 28,418,000, indicating the number of outstanding contracts. The bid quantity is 4,000, while the offer quantity is 2,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 11:15:12 AM IST

Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Vedanta stock is as follows: Today's low price: 211.4 Today's high price: 216.4

26 Oct 2023, 11:13:45 AM IST

Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹212.7, down -1.91% from yesterday's ₹216.85

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is 212.7, with a percent change of -1.91 and a net change of -4.15. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. Investors who own Vedanta stock may have seen a decrease in their investment value. It is important to monitor the stock's performance and consider any factors that may be influencing its decline.

26 Oct 2023, 10:40:36 AM IST

Top active options for Vedanta

Top active call options for Vedanta at 26 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-66.67%) & 0.05 (-92.31%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vedanta at 26 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 215.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.05 (+190.48%) & 7.8 (+119.72%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 10:37:07 AM IST

Vedanta share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc291.55-8.2-2.74383.0280.8123325.65
Hindalco Industries452.25-9.15-1.98508.8381.0100891.48
Vedanta211.8-5.05-2.33340.75207.8578704.77
NMDC150.55-2.3-1.5167.5591.8444120.27
National Aluminium Company89.25-2.41-2.63106.368.916391.94
26 Oct 2023, 10:32:19 AM IST

Vedanta share price NSE Live :Vedanta trading at ₹212.1, down -2.19% from yesterday's ₹216.85

As of the current data, Vedanta stock is priced at 212.1. It has experienced a decrease of 2.19% in its value, resulting in a net change of -4.75.

26 Oct 2023, 10:28:15 AM IST

Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

The Vedanta stock's low price for the day was 211.4, while the high price reached 216.4.

26 Oct 2023, 10:12:15 AM IST

Vedanta October futures opened at 213.35 as against previous close of 217.1

Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 211.75. The bid price is slightly higher at 211.95, with a bid quantity of 2000. On the other hand, the offer price is 212.15, with an offer quantity of 4000. The stock has a significant open interest of 29,532,000, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 10:04:04 AM IST

Vedanta Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:55:13 AM IST

Vedanta share price update :Vedanta trading at ₹211.7, down -2.37% from yesterday's ₹216.85

The current data for Vedanta stock indicates that the price is 211.7 with a percent change of -2.37. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.37% from its previous value. The net change is -5.15, indicating a decrease of 5.15 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 09:44:19 AM IST

Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.72%
3 Months-19.05%
6 Months-21.51%
YTD-29.7%
1 Year-22.57%
26 Oct 2023, 09:22:59 AM IST

Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹214.05, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹216.85

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is 214.05. There has been a percent change of -1.29, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.8, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative trend.

26 Oct 2023, 08:27:10 AM IST

Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹215.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta's BSE volume was 659,115 shares with a closing price of 215.05.

