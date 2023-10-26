Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta closed today at ₹212.1, down -2.19% from yesterday's ₹216.85

Vedanta's stock opened and closed at ₹215.05 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹219.85, while the lowest was ₹214.3. The company has a market capitalization of ₹80,544.31 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹340.75 and ₹207.85, respectively. On the BSE, a total volume of 659,115 shares were traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Vedanta share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Zinc 295.25 -4.5 -1.5 383.0 280.8 124890.75 Hindalco Industries 456.45 -4.95 -1.07 508.8 381.0 101828.45 Vedanta 212.1 -4.75 -2.19 340.75 207.85 78816.25 NMDC 152.8 -0.05 -0.03 167.55 91.84 44779.66 National Aluminium Company 90.09 -1.57 -1.71 106.3 68.9 16546.22

Vedanta Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Vedanta Ltd stock is 208.00000, while the 52-week high price is 340.75000.

Vedanta October futures opened at 213.35 as against previous close of 217.1 Vedanta's spot price is currently at 212.4, with a bid price of 212.3 and an offer price of 212.35. The offer quantity stands at 22,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 4,000 shares. The stock's open interest is at 27,788,000.

Top active options for Vedanta Top active call options for Vedanta at 26 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of ₹220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹220.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.05 (-92.31%) & ₹5.2 (-28.77%) respectively. Top active put options for Vedanta at 26 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹220.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.9 (+18.37%) & ₹7.8 (+119.72%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Vedanta October futures opened at 213.35 as against previous close of 217.1 Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 212.45. The bid price is slightly lower at 212.3, while the offer price matches the spot price at 212.45. The offer quantity stands at 2000, indicating a willingness to sell at this price. On the other hand, there is a higher bid quantity of 6000, suggesting a higher demand from buyers. The open interest for Vedanta is at 27,622,000.

Vedanta share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 225.03 10 Days 225.71 20 Days 223.16 50 Days 230.79 100 Days 253.16 300 Days 274.10

Vedanta October futures opened at 213.35 as against previous close of 217.1 Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 213.2. The bid price is 213.35, and the offer price is 213.5. There are 6000 shares available for purchase at the bid price and 6000 shares available for sale at the offer price. The open interest for Vedanta is 27,552,000.

Vedanta share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 3 3 2 3 Buy 3 3 1 1 Hold 4 4 5 5 Sell 0 0 2 2 Strong Sell 3 3 3 3

Vedanta October futures opened at 213.35 as against previous close of 217.1 Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 212.7. The bid price is 212.95, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay for the stock. The offer price is 213.1, which represents the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The stock has an open interest of 28,418,000, indicating the number of outstanding contracts. The bid quantity is 4,000, while the offer quantity is 2,000.

Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -5.72% 3 Months -19.05% 6 Months -21.51% YTD -29.7% 1 Year -22.57%

Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹215.05 on last trading day On the last day, Vedanta's BSE volume was 659,115 shares with a closing price of ₹215.05.