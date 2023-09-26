comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Soars in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Soars in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 10:05 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 224.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 227 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

VedantaPremium
Vedanta

On the last day of trading, Vedanta opened at 225.55 and closed at 225.05. The stock's highest price for the day was 226.4, while its lowest price was 223.75. The company's market capitalization is 83,441.42 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 340.75 and its 52-week low is 222.65. The BSE volume for Vedanta was 230,222 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 10:05:37 AM IST

Vedanta September futures opened at 225.55 as against previous close of 225.15

Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 227.1. The bid price is slightly higher at 227.65, indicating a strong buying interest, while the offer price is at 227.8. The bid quantity is 6000, suggesting a higher demand for the stock, compared to the offer quantity of 2000. The open interest stands at 40,422,000, implying a significant number of outstanding contracts for Vedanta.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Sep 2023, 09:53:47 AM IST

Vedanta Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:50:52 AM IST

Vedanta share price update :Vedanta trading at ₹227, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹224.65

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the stock price is 227, with a percent change of 1.05 and a net change of 2.35. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.05% and has gained 2.35 points in value.

26 Sep 2023, 09:31:39 AM IST

Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.97%
3 Months-23.46%
6 Months-17.67%
YTD-27.19%
1 Year-19.67%
26 Sep 2023, 09:02:19 AM IST

Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹224.65, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹225.05

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the stock price is 224.65 with a percent change of -0.18. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.18% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -0.4, indicating a decrease of 0.4 rupees. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

26 Sep 2023, 08:17:20 AM IST

Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹225.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Vedanta was 230,222 shares. The closing price for the shares was 225.05.

