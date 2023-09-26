Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Vedanta opened at ₹225.55 and closed at ₹225.05. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹226.4, while its lowest price was ₹223.75. The company's market capitalization is ₹83,441.42 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹340.75 and its 52-week low is ₹222.65. The BSE volume for Vedanta was 230,222 shares.
Vedanta September futures opened at 225.55 as against previous close of 225.15
Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 227.1. The bid price is slightly higher at 227.65, indicating a strong buying interest, while the offer price is at 227.8. The bid quantity is 6000, suggesting a higher demand for the stock, compared to the offer quantity of 2000. The open interest stands at 40,422,000, implying a significant number of outstanding contracts for Vedanta.
Vedanta Live Updates
Vedanta share price update :Vedanta trading at ₹227, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹224.65
The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the stock price is ₹227, with a percent change of 1.05 and a net change of 2.35. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.05% and has gained 2.35 points in value.
Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.97%
|3 Months
|-23.46%
|6 Months
|-17.67%
|YTD
|-27.19%
|1 Year
|-19.67%
Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹224.65, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹225.05
The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the stock price is ₹224.65 with a percent change of -0.18. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.18% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -0.4, indicating a decrease of 0.4 rupees. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹225.05 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Vedanta was 230,222 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹225.05.
