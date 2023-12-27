Hello User
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's Stock Surges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 259.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 261.65 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at 262.45 and closed at 259.75. The stock reached a high of 262.85 and a low of 259.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Vedanta is 97,184.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75, while the 52-week low is 207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 1,501,457 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹261.65, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹259.75

The current data of Vedanta stock shows that its price is 261.65. There has been a percent change of 0.73, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1.9, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

27 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹259.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vedanta had a BSE volume of 1,501,457 shares. The closing price for these shares was 259.75.

