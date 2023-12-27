Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's Stock Surges in Today's Trading

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹262.45 and closed at ₹259.75. The stock reached a high of ₹262.85 and a low of ₹259.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Vedanta is ₹97,184.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.75, while the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 1,501,457 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
