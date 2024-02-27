Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock dips in trading today

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Vedanta opened at ₹269.05 and closed at ₹268.4. The stock reached a high of ₹269.05 and a low of ₹264.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹98,536.29 crore. The 52-week high for Vedanta is ₹315.75 and the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 656,685 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.81%
|3 Months
|3.53%
|6 Months
|11.36%
|YTD
|2.59%
|1 Year
|-9.92%
The current data shows that Vedanta stock is priced at ₹265.25 with a percent change of -1.17 and a net change of -3.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors should consider these numbers along with other factors before making any decisions related to buying or selling Vedanta stock.
On the last day, Vedanta had a trading volume of 656,685 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹268.4.
