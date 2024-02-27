Hello User
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock dips in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 27 Feb 2024, by -1.17 %. The stock closed at 268.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 265.25 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Vedanta opened at 269.05 and closed at 268.4. The stock reached a high of 269.05 and a low of 264.1. The market capitalization stood at 98,536.29 crore. The 52-week high for Vedanta is 315.75 and the 52-week low is 207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 656,685 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:34 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.81%
3 Months3.53%
6 Months11.36%
YTD2.59%
1 Year-9.92%
27 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹265.25, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹268.4

The current data shows that Vedanta stock is priced at 265.25 with a percent change of -1.17 and a net change of -3.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors should consider these numbers along with other factors before making any decisions related to buying or selling Vedanta stock.

27 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹268.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta had a trading volume of 656,685 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 268.4.

