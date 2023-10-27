Hello User
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta closed today at 215.7, up 1.7% from yesterday's 212.1

18 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 1.7 %. The stock closed at 212.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 215.7 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

Vedanta's stock opened at 216.4 and closed at 216.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 216.4 and a low of 211.25 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 78,780.03 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 340.75 and 207.85 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 855,309 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Vedanta stock closed at 215.7 today, with a net change of 3.6 and a percent change of 1.7. Yesterday's closing price was 212.1.

27 Oct 2023, 06:24 PM IST Vedanta share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc295.91.050.36383.0280.8125165.7
Hindalco Industries456.2-0.25-0.05508.8381.0101772.68
Vedanta215.73.61.7340.75207.8580154.01
NMDC154.22.31.51167.5591.8445189.94
National Aluminium Company91.131.041.15106.368.916737.23
27 Oct 2023, 05:37 PM IST Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

Vedanta stock had a low price of 213.25 and a high price of 217.25 on the current day.

Click here for Vedanta Key Metrics

27 Oct 2023, 01:33 PM IST Vedanta share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days222.41
10 Days225.18
20 Days222.77
50 Days230.25
100 Days252.54
300 Days273.66
27 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST Vedanta Live Updates

Click here for Vedanta News

Click here for Vedanta Dividend

27 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.92%
3 Months-19.63%
6 Months-23.13%
YTD-31.18%
1 Year-24.2%
27 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹216.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vedanta on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 855,309. The closing price for the day was 216.85.

