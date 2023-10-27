Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta closed today at 215.7, up 1.7% from yesterday's 212.1

Vedanta's stock opened at ₹216.4 and closed at ₹216.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹216.4 and a low of ₹211.25 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹78,780.03 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹340.75 and ₹207.85 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 855,309 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta stock closed at ₹215.7 today, with a net change of 3.6 and a percent change of 1.7. Yesterday's closing price was ₹212.1.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Hindustan Zinc
|295.9
|1.05
|0.36
|383.0
|280.8
|125165.7
|Hindalco Industries
|456.2
|-0.25
|-0.05
|508.8
|381.0
|101772.68
|Vedanta
|215.7
|3.6
|1.7
|340.75
|207.85
|80154.01
|NMDC
|154.2
|2.3
|1.51
|167.55
|91.84
|45189.94
|National Aluminium Company
|91.13
|1.04
|1.15
|106.3
|68.9
|16737.23
Vedanta stock had a low price of ₹213.25 and a high price of ₹217.25 on the current day.
Vedanta, currently trading at a spot price of 215.6, has a bid price of 217.1 and an offer price of 217.15. The bid quantity stands at 6000, while the offer quantity is 2000. The stock has a significant open interest of 66,612,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹216.05, with a percent change of 1.86 and a net change of 3.95. This means that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 1.86 percent or 3.95 points. Overall, this indicates that the stock is performing well and gaining value.
Click here for Vedanta Key Metrics
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Hindustan Zinc
|298.15
|3.3
|1.12
|383.0
|280.8
|126117.45
|Hindalco Industries
|457.35
|0.9
|0.2
|508.8
|381.0
|102029.23
|Vedanta
|216.3
|4.2
|1.98
|340.75
|207.85
|80376.97
|NMDC
|154.7
|2.8
|1.84
|167.55
|91.84
|45336.47
|National Aluminium Company
|91.12
|1.03
|1.14
|106.3
|68.9
|16735.39
Vedanta stock's low price today was ₹213.25 and the high price was ₹217.25.
Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 216.25, with a bid price of 217.6 and an offer price of 217.75. The offer quantity is 6000, while the bid quantity is 2000. The open interest for Vedanta stands at 66716000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹216.15, which represents a percent change of 1.91. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.91%. The net change is 4.05, meaning that the stock price has increased by ₹4.05. Overall, the stock has experienced a positive change in value.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|222.41
|10 Days
|225.18
|20 Days
|222.77
|50 Days
|230.25
|100 Days
|252.54
|300 Days
|273.66
Vedanta stock is currently priced at ₹216.1 with a percent change of 1.89 and a net change of 4. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Vedanta stock's low price for the day was ₹213.25 and the high price reached was ₹217.25.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Hindustan Zinc
|298.95
|4.1
|1.39
|383.0
|280.8
|126455.85
|Hindalco Industries
|457.0
|0.55
|0.12
|508.8
|381.0
|101951.15
|Vedanta
|216.15
|4.05
|1.91
|340.75
|207.85
|80321.23
|NMDC
|154.6
|2.7
|1.78
|167.55
|91.84
|45307.17
|National Aluminium Company
|90.9
|0.81
|0.9
|106.3
|68.9
|16694.98
The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹217.2, with a percent change of 2.4 and a net change of 5.1. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement in price, increasing by 2.4% or 5.1 points. However, without further information, it is difficult to assess the overall performance and trend of the stock.
The current day's low price of Vedanta stock is ₹213.25 and the high price is ₹216.40.
The current data of Vedanta stock shows that its price is ₹215.75. There has been a percent change of 1.72, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 3.65, suggesting that the stock has increased in value.
Click here for Vedanta News
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Hindustan Zinc
|298.3
|3.45
|1.17
|383.0
|280.8
|126180.9
|Hindalco Industries
|458.55
|2.1
|0.46
|508.8
|381.0
|102296.93
|Vedanta
|215.75
|3.65
|1.72
|340.75
|207.85
|80172.59
|NMDC
|154.95
|3.05
|2.01
|167.55
|91.84
|45409.74
|National Aluminium Company
|91.38
|1.29
|1.43
|106.3
|68.9
|16783.14
Vedanta, a leading mining and metals company, is currently trading at a spot price of 215.25. The bid price is slightly higher at 216.55, while the offer price stands at 216.75. The stock has a bid quantity of 2000 and an offer quantity of 8000. With an open interest of 66,326,000, Vedanta is attracting significant attention in the market.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current day's low price for Vedanta stock is ₹213.25, while the high price is ₹216.10.
The current stock price of Vedanta is ₹215.5, with a percent change of 1.6 and a net change of 3.4. This means that the stock has increased by 1.6% from its previous value and has gained 3.4 units.
Click here for Vedanta Dividend
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Hindustan Zinc
|297.75
|2.9
|0.98
|383.0
|280.8
|125948.25
|Hindalco Industries
|460.0
|3.55
|0.78
|508.8
|381.0
|102620.41
|Vedanta
|215.6
|3.5
|1.65
|340.75
|207.85
|80116.85
|NMDC
|153.25
|1.35
|0.89
|167.55
|91.84
|44911.53
|National Aluminium Company
|91.3
|1.21
|1.34
|106.3
|68.9
|16768.45
The current data shows that Vedanta stock is priced at ₹215.15 with a percent change of 1.44. This means that the stock has increased by 1.44% from its previous value. Additionally, the net change is 3.05, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹3.05 in value.
The current day's low price of Vedanta stock is ₹213.25 and the high price is ₹216.10.
Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 212.25. The bid price is slightly higher at 215.85, with a bid quantity of 2000. On the other hand, the offer price is 216.0, with an offer quantity of 2000. The stock has an open interest of 66,358,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data shows that Vedanta stock is priced at ₹212.1. There has been a percent change of -2.19, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.75, meaning that the stock has decreased by this amount.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.92%
|3 Months
|-19.63%
|6 Months
|-23.13%
|YTD
|-31.18%
|1 Year
|-24.2%
The current data shows that the stock price of Vedanta is ₹212.1, with a percent change of -2.19 and a net change of -4.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
On the last day of trading for Vedanta on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 855,309. The closing price for the day was ₹216.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!