Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock plunges in trading today

On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹225.3 and closed at ₹224.65, with a high of ₹227.2 and a low of ₹223.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹83,218.56 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹340.75, while the 52-week low is ₹222.65. The BSE volume for the day was 474,661 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.29%
|3 Months
|-22.94%
|6 Months
|-18.32%
|YTD
|-27.37%
|1 Year
|-15.25%
As per the current data, the stock price of Vedanta is ₹224.05 with a net change of -0.6, resulting in a percent change of -0.27. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
