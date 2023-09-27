Hello User
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock plunges in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 27 Sep 2023, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 224.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 224.05 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at 225.3 and closed at 224.65, with a high of 227.2 and a low of 223.75. The market capitalization of the company is 83,218.56 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 340.75, while the 52-week low is 222.65. The BSE volume for the day was 474,661 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.29%
3 Months-22.94%
6 Months-18.32%
YTD-27.37%
1 Year-15.25%
27 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹224.05, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹224.65

As per the current data, the stock price of Vedanta is 224.05 with a net change of -0.6, resulting in a percent change of -0.27. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹224.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta had a trading volume of 474,661 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 224.65.

