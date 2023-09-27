Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock plunges in trading today

On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹225.3 and closed at ₹224.65, with a high of ₹227.2 and a low of ₹223.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹83,218.56 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹340.75, while the 52-week low is ₹222.65. The BSE volume for the day was 474,661 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.