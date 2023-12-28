Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹252.15 and closed at ₹261.65. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹254.35, while the lowest price was ₹250.95. The market capitalization of Vedanta is ₹93711.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.75, while the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The stock saw a trading volume of 581,330 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.