Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 28 Dec 2023, by -3.57 %. The stock closed at 261.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 252.3 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at 252.15 and closed at 261.65. The highest price recorded during the day was 254.35, while the lowest price was 250.95. The market capitalization of Vedanta is 93711.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75, while the 52-week low is 207.85. The stock saw a trading volume of 581,330 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹261.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta had a BSE volume of 581,330 shares traded. The closing price of the shares was 261.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.