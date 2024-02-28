Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 28 Feb 2024, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 265.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 263.75 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at 265.45 and closed at 265.25. The high for the day was 268.1 and the low was 262.6. The market capitalization stood at 97979.07 crore. The 52-week high and low were 301 and 207.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 612,863 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹265.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta had a BSE volume of 612,863 shares with a closing price of 265.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!