Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock plummets as investors sell off

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:29 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 28 Nov 2023, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 232.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 232 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

Vedanta's stock opened at 234.65 and closed at 234.15 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 235.55 and a low of 231.35. The market capitalization of Vedanta is 86,450.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75, while the 52-week low is 207.85. The stock had a trading volume of 567,591 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:29 AM IST Vedanta share price NSE Live :Vedanta trading at ₹232, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹232.75

The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the price is 232. There has been a percent change of -0.32, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.75, which means that the stock has decreased by 0.75.

28 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

Vedanta stock's low price for today was 232.35, while the high price reached was 234.55.

28 Nov 2023, 10:08 AM IST Vedanta November futures opened at 232.7 as against previous close of 232.1

Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 233.65. The bid price stands at 233.95, while the offer price is set at 234.05. The bid quantity and offer quantity both stand at 4000. The stock has an open interest of 64,360,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST Vedanta share price update :Vedanta trading at ₹233.4, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹232.75

Based on the current data of Vedanta stock, the price is 233.4 with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 0.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.05%
3 Months-2.11%
6 Months-21.99%
YTD-24.71%
1 Year-25.31%
28 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹232.75, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹234.15

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is 232.75, with a percent change of -0.6 and a net change of -1.4. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.6% and has dropped by 1.4 points. This information suggests that Vedanta stock is experiencing a slight decline in its value.

28 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹234.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vedanta on the BSE had a volume of 567,591 shares. The closing price for the day was 234.15.

