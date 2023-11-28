Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock plummets as investors sell off

Vedanta's stock opened at ₹234.65 and closed at ₹234.15 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹235.55 and a low of ₹231.35. The market capitalization of Vedanta is ₹86,450.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.75, while the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The stock had a trading volume of 567,591 shares on the BSE.
Vedanta stock's low price for today was ₹232.35, while the high price reached was ₹234.55.
Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 233.65. The bid price stands at 233.95, while the offer price is set at 234.05. The bid quantity and offer quantity both stand at 4000. The stock has an open interest of 64,360,000.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.05%
|3 Months
|-2.11%
|6 Months
|-21.99%
|YTD
|-24.71%
|1 Year
|-25.31%
The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹232.75, with a percent change of -0.6 and a net change of -1.4. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.6% and has dropped by 1.4 points. This information suggests that Vedanta stock is experiencing a slight decline in its value.
On the last day of trading, Vedanta on the BSE had a volume of 567,591 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹234.15.
