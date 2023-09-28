Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Vedanta stock price went down today, 28 Sep 2023, by -6.74 %. The stock closed at 224.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 208.95 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta's stock opened at 217.75 and closed at 224.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 220.45 and a low of 208 during the day. The market capitalization of Vedanta is 77,609.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75, while the 52-week low is 222.65. The BSE volume for Vedanta shares was 4,485,500.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹224.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta had a BSE volume of 4,485,500 shares with a closing price of 224.05.

