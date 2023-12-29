Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 29 Dec 2023, by 2.06 %. The stock closed at 252.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 257.5 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Vedanta's stock opened at 252.7 and closed at 252.3. The stock had a high of 259.35 and a low of 252.7. The market capitalization of Vedanta is 95,642.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75, and the 52-week low is 207.85. The BSE volume for Vedanta shares was 614,799.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹252.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta had a BSE volume of 614,799 shares. The closing price for the day was 252.3.

